Giants land top closer Melancon for $62 mil.

The San Francisco Giants landed the top-tier closer they have been seeking for months, agreeing to a $62 million, four-year contract with right-hander Mark Melancon on Monday.

It’s the richest contract ever for a closer, topping Jonathan Papelbon’s $50 million, four-year deal with the Phillies from 2012-15 and Mariano Rivera’s $15 million annual value total in 2011-12 by the Yankees.

“Really excited to have Mark,” manager Bruce Bochy said in a text message. “Got to know him on a trip to Taiwan in 2011. Fills an important need for us. Great to get one of the premier closers in the game.”

Pending a physical, the pitcher receives a $20 million signing bonus, $8 million of which is deferred, then salaries of $4 million for 2017, $10 million in ’18 and $14 million in each of the ’19 and 2020 seasons. He has a full no-trade clause and the chance to opt out after the first two years.

Melancon has saved at least 30 games in each of the past three seasons, recording a majors-best 51 in 2015. He went 47 for 51 in save opportunities in 75 relief appearances last season with Pittsburgh and Washington, tied for second-most saves in baseball with Baltimore’s Zach Britton and Kenley Jansen of the Dodgers behind the Mets’ Jeurys Familia with 51.

The Giants blew 32 saves this past season, nine in September — one fewer than Melancon had over the past three years.

Astros pick up Beltran

Houston AP

Free agent Carlos Beltran and the Houston Astros finalized a one-year, $16 million contract on Monday.

The slugger is a nine-time All-Star and has hit .323 with 16 homers and 41 RBIs in 55 postseason games.

Beltran turns 40 in April. He hit a combined .295 with 29 home runs and 93 RBIs last season for the New York Yankees and Texas.