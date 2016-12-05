Pacioretty, Canadiens beat Kings

After struggling for offense throughout their road trip, the Montreal Canadiens finally found a whole bunch of goals at Staples Center.

So did the Los Angeles Kings, which left goalie Carey Price both frustrated and grateful after a high-volume victory.

Max Pacioretty had two goals and an assist, and Paul Byron scored the clinching goal in the fourth round of a 5-4 shootout victory over Los Angeles on Sunday.

Alexander Radulov and Andrew Shaw also scored for the Atlantic Division-leading Canadiens, who earned just their second victory in seven road games. Montreal had only one win in its previous 11 games in California before scoring three times in the four-round shootout.

Before all that, an unusual afternoon home game for the Kings led to a rare goal bonanza: The teams’ combined eight regulation goals — including six in a crazy second period — were the most scored in a game featuring either club in the past month.

“From my perspective, it’s not a great way to go about things,” said Price, who made 27 saves. “But it doesn’t matter how we get it done, as long as we get it done. We know we have a lot of skill on this team. We have a lot of guys who can finish.”

Flyers 4, Predators 2

In Nashville, Wayne Simmonds scored two power-play goals and Philadelphia beat the Predators to win its fifth consecutive game.

Playing in front of a sellout crowd in Nashville, the Flyers earned their second road victory in two days against a Central Division team. They defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday.

Red Wings 4, Islanders 3 (OT)

In New York, Danny DeKeyser scored 1:02 into overtime to give Detroit a victory over the Islanders.

Mike Green scored twice and Henrik Zetterberg had a goal and assist for the Red Wings, who improved to 4-1-2 in their last seven games. Peter Mrazek stopped 32 shots to improve to 3-0-2 in his past five starts.

Hurricanes 1, Lightning 0 (OT)

In Raleigh, North Carolina, Phillip Di Giuseppe scored his first goal of the season 1:26 into overtime, giving the Hurricanes a win over Tampa Bay.

Viktor Stalberg assisted on Di Giuseppe’s wrist shot from the right circle, which ended a three-game skid for the ‘Canes.

Jets 2, Blackhawks 1

In Chicago, Andrew Copp scored the tiebreaking goal with 4:45 left, Bryan Little got his third goal in three games and Winnipeg topped the Blackhawks.

Copp beat Scott Darling on the stick side with a shot from the right circle that slipped just inside the left post.

Flames 8, Ducks 3

In Calgary, Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist in his return from a broken finger, and the Flames scored five times in a 6:04 span of the second period to rout Anaheim.

Wild 2, Oilers 1 (OT)

In Edmonton, Mikko Koivu scored 3:11 into overtime and Minnesota edged the Oilers on the road.

Charlie Coyle also scored for the Wild, who snapped a three-game skid. Devan Dubnyk made 28 saves and improved to 7-1-0 against the Oilers, his first NHL team.