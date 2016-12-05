Brady earns record 201st win as Patriots beat Rams

Tom Brady now stands alone when it comes to career wins by an NFL quarterback.

Brady became the league’s leader in victories among QBs, earning his 201st by throwing for 269 yards and a touchdown to lead the New England Patriots past the struggling Los Angeles Rams 26-10 on Sunday.

Brady, who was 33 of 46, had tied Peyton Manning last week in a win over the New York Jets.

“It’s always been about winning, and I’ve been very fortunate to be on a lot of great teams,” Brady said of reaching the milestone. “I’m just really grateful.”

His lone touchdown pass came on a 14-yard pass to Chris Hogan in the first quarter. LeGarrette Blount scored the game’s first touchdown, rumbling for a 43-yard, ankle-breaking score in the first quarter while spinning around safety Maurice Alexander in the process. He finished with 88 yards on 18 carries.

The Patriots (10-2) have won seven of their last eight as they prepare for a tough stretch against three teams with winning records over their final four regular-season games.

On the same day that Los Angeles coach Jeff Fisher and general manager Les Snead were given contract extensions, the recently relocated Rams (4-8) proved they still have a long way to go after losing for the seventh time in eight outings.

Seahawks 40, Panthers 7: In Seattle, Thomas Rawls ran for 103 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, and Tyler Lockett took a reverse 75 yards for a score to open the second half.

Chiefs 29, Falcons 28: In Atlanta, Eric Berry returned an interception for a touchdown, and then brought back another pick for a 2-point conversion that gave Kansas City an improbable victory.

Cardinals 31, Redskins 23: In Glendale, Arizona, Carson Palmer threw for 300 yards and three touchdowns and David Johnson scored twice.

Raiders 38, Bills 24: In Oakland, Derek Carr threw for 260 yards and two touchdowns to rally the Raiders, who trailed 24-9 at one point, to their biggest comeback in 16 years.

Steelers 24, Giants 14: In Pittsburgh, Ben Roethlisberger passed for 289 yards and two touchdowns, Le’Veon Bell rolled up 182 yards of total offense, and the Steelers’ defense harassed Eli Manning into a flurry of mistakes.

Buccaneers 28, Chargers 21: In San Diego, Jameis Winston threw a go-ahead, 12-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Brate midway through the fourth quarter and Keith Tandy intercepted Philip Rivers in the end zone with 2:56 left.

Packers 21, Texans 13: In Green Bay, Aaron Rodgers threw for 209 yards and two touchdowns for the Packers.

Lions 28, Saints 13: In New Orleans, Matthew Stafford passed for 341 yards and two touchdowns for Detroit, which has won seven of eight.

Ravens 38, Dolphins 6: In Baltimore, Joe Flacco threw for 381 yards and four touchdowns.

Broncos 20, Jaguars 10: In Jacksonville, Bradley Roby returned an interception 51 yards for a touchdown to help Denver gain ground in the AFC playoff picture.

Bengals 32, Eagles 14: In Cincinnati, Andy Dalton threw a pair of touchdown passes in a win over Philadelphia.

Bears 26, 49ers 6: In Chicago, Jordan Howard ran for 117 yards and a career-high three touchdowns and the Bears handed San Francisco its 11th straight loss.