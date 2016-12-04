Asahina edges Sone at Grand Slam Tokyo

Sara Asahina defeated 16-year-old Akira Sone after an extra period in the final of the women’s over-78-kg category to claim her maiden Grand Slam Tokyo crown on Sunday.

In the repeat of the Kodokan Cup final three weeks ago, 20-year-old Asahina again came out on top as she carried the momentum of beating Rio bronze medalist Kanae Yamabe in the semifinals, grabbing the back of Sone’s collar to take the initiative and drawing a shido penalty from Sone to win on points.

“Sone is gaining strength and will continue to be my rival,” Asahina said. “I’ll lead the youngsters and win the gold medal at the Tokyo Games.”

With 26-year-old Yamabe also in the mix, national team coach Katsuyuki Masuchi is pleased to see the healthy rivalry in the division and hopes to see more of the same in other categories too.

“Asahina and Sone are really exciting prospects. The competition will get more fierce as there’s no way Yamabe will end as things are,” Masuchi said. “It’s a good start looking ahead to four years’ time. I’d like to make similar compositions in the other six (women’s) categories.”

In the 78-kg division, Ruika Sato won her second title after overcoming Rio Olympian Mami Umeki in the semifinals and South Korean Park Yu-jin in the final on points for her first win in four years.

In the men’s over-100 kg, national champ Takeshi Ojitani defeated Kokoro Kageura for his first trophy, making amends after missing the podium here last year to drop out of contention for Rio.

“There was a period when I sulked but the clock will start ticking again with this win,” he said. “I’m gunning for the double next year with a second straight national title and getting picked for the world championships.”

Kentaro Iida, 18, came third in the 100-kg category as Kirill Denisov secured the title, while Kenta Nagasawa and Daiki Nishiyama also placed third in the 90 kg with Aleksandar Kukolj of Serbia triumphant.