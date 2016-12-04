Blue Jackets fire 60 shots at Senators in victory

The Columbus Blue Jackets led 13 seconds in and then poured on a flurry of shots — and still needed a late rally and shootout to beat Mike Smith and the Arizona Coyotes.

Columbus pummeled Smith with a franchise-record 60 shots, Alexander Wennberg scored with 2:16 left in the third period and the Blue Jackets beat the Coyotes 3-2 in a shootout Saturday night.

Boone Jenner put Columbus ahead early off a pass from Jack Johnson, but then Smith stopped 47 consecutive shots until Wennberg’s tying tally.

“I think they have a belief,” Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella said. “They weren’t playing terribly. Smitty played so well. But we kept working at it.”

Columbus is the first NHL team with 60 shots in a game since Toronto against the New York Islanders on Nov. 23, 2009, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The Jackets’ previous high was 54 shots on April 3, 2012 — a 2-0 loss to Smith and the Coyotes.

Smith set a franchise record with 58 saves, but the Coyotes still lost their third straight. He has faced 40 or more shots in four of Arizona’s past eight games.

“Frustration would be a good word, but it’s even more than that right now,” Smith said. “At some point, you’d like to see the team move forward and take the step to be able to win hockey games. But we take one step forward and two steps back. It’s hard to win hockey games like that.”

Senators 2, Panthers 0

In Ottawa, Erik Karlsson and Derick Brassard scored 19 seconds apart in the first period.

Bruins 2, Sabres 1

In Buffalo, Tuuka Rask made 35 saves to help Boston hold on to beat the Sabres.

Jets 3, Blues 2 (OT)

In St. Louis, Patrik Laine set up Bryan Little for an overtime goal.

Lightning 2, Capitals 1 (SO)

In Tampa, Brian Boyle scored in the fourth round of the shootout and the Lightning snapped a four-game losing streak.

Canucks 3, Maple Leafs 2 (SO)

In Vancouver, Markus Granlund and Bo Horvat each scored in the shootout.

Flyers 3, Blackhawks 1

In Philadelphia, rookie defenseman Ivan Provorov scored two goals and prevented another to help the Flyers beat Chicago.

Rangers 4, Hurricanes 2

In New York, Chris Kreider scored twice less than 5 minutes apart late in the third period to lift the Rangers.

Penguins 5, Red Wings 3

In Pittsburgh, Phil Kessel scored twice, including one of the Penguins’ four goals in the third, and the Penguins rallied to beat Detroit.

Oilers 3, Ducks 2 (OT)

In Edmonton, Leon Draisaitl scored 3:16 into overtime and the Oilers came away with a victory over Anaheim.

Stars 3, Avalanche 0

In Denver, Kari Lehtonen had 23 saves for his first shutout of the season.

Devils 5, Predators 4

In Nashville, Michael Cammalleri’s second goal of the game, with 18 seconds remaining in overtime, capped New Jersey’s comeback from three goals down in the third period.