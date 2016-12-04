Penn State makes case for playoff spot by winning Big Ten

As Penn State’s band played and Lucas Oil Stadium rocked, thousands of fans clad in their traditional white shirts chanted “We Are Penn State.”

It might have been more fitting if had it been “We are Penn State — and we are back.”

Five years after a child sex-abuse scandal tainted the reputation of the school and its football program along with the legacy of late coach Joe Paterno, quarterback Trace McSorley put the Nittany Lions squarely back in the national spotlight Saturday night with an epic 38-31 come-from-behind victory over No. 6 Wisconsin in the Big Ten championship game. It was the largest comeback in the six-year history of the game.

Before coach James Franklin left the field, he was already lobbying the playoff committee to put No. 8 Penn State in the final four.

“What I do know is that we just won the toughest conference in college football,” he said. “We’ve won nine straight. They say you’re allowed to overcome minor setbacks. We’ve done that. It’s up to you, committee.”

Since rebounding from a 39-point thumping against Michigan on Sept. 24, Penn State (11-2, No. 7 CFP) has won every game, handed No. 2 Ohio State its only loss of the season and on Saturday rallied from a 21-point first-half deficit to end the Badgers’ six-game winning streak. Penn State also finished as co-champs of the Big Ten East, a division many considered the toughest in the nation, and now has its first conference crown in eight years.

Many, including die-hard Penn State fans, wonder whether that will be enough to jump up three spots in the committee’s rankings. Some fans even held signs that read “we smell roses.”

Trace McSorley threw four touchdown passes as Penn State scored the greatest comeback in Big Ten title game history. Penn State trailed 28-7 with 5:15 left in the first half, but McSorley led the Nittany Lions to touchdowns on each of their next four possessions, finally taking a 35-31 lead on an 18-yard pass to Saquon Barkley with 13:41 left.

SEC Championship Game

No. 1 Alabama 54, No. 15 Florida 16: In Atlanta, the nation’s No. 1 team scored off a blocked punt and an interception return before wearing down the Gators in the second half with a dominant running game.

The Tide led 33-16 at halftime — the most points ever scored in the first two quarters of an SEC title game.

ACC Championship Game

No. 3 Clemson 42, No. 19 Virginia Tech 35: In Orlando, Florida, Deshaun Watson bolstered his Heisman Trophy candidacy by passing for three touchdowns and running for two more to lead Clemson past Virginia Tech in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game.

Winning consecutive league titles for the first time in 28 years likely will send the Tigers back to the four-team College Football Playoff for the second straight year, providing Watson with an opportunity to resolve unfinished business from last January, when his team lost to Alabama in the national championship game.

AAC Championship Game

Temple 34, No. 20 Navy 10: In Annapolis, Maryland, Phillip Walker threw two touchdown passes and Temple stifled Navy’s running game as the Owls claimed their first American Athletic Conference title.

No. 7 Oklahoma 38, No. 11 Oklahoma State 20: In Norman, Oklahoma, Baker Mayfield passed for 288 yards and three touchdowns as the Sooners beat the Cowboys in a matchup that decided the Big 12 title and likely guaranteed the Sooners a trip to the Sugar Bowl.