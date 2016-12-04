Curry leads charge in win over Suns

Stephen Curry scored 20 of his 31 points in the third quarter and the Golden State Warriors ran their NBA-record streak of regular season games without consecutive losses to 106 by beating the Phoenix Suns 138-109 on Saturday night.

“It’s an incredible mark of consistency,” said coach Steve Kerr, who spoke in depth before the game about his admission to using marijuana for chronic back pain.

Curry hit five 3-pointers and Klay Thompson added 26 points and a season-high six 3s. Kevin Durant had 20 points and eight assists and Draymond Green a season-best 13 assists to go with nine points for Golden State, which hasn’t lost back-to-back games during the regular season since April 2015 to San Antonio and New Orleans during its championship season.

The Warriors beat Phoenix for the 10th straight time, the longest winning streak by either team in the series.

This marked the third meeting of the season already for the rivals, and now they won’t play again until April. The Warriors also topped Phoenix at home 133-120 on Nov. 13.

Eric Bledsoe scored 13 of his 27 points in the second quarter and Devin Booker had 21 points for the Suns, who had no answer for Golden State’s 62.8-percent shooting.

Grizzlies 103, Lakers 100

In Memphis, Troy Daniels scored a career-high 31 points, and the Grizzlies hung on for a victory over Los Angeles after Julius Randle missed three free throws with 5.9 seconds left.

T-Wolves 125, Hornets 120 (OT)

In Charlotte, Andrew Wiggins scored 29 points, Karl-Anthony Towns added 27 points and 15 rebounds, and Minnesota erased a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Hornets in overtime.

Raptors 128, Hawks 84

In Toronto, DeMar DeRozan had 21 points, and Kyle Lowry and Patrick Patterson each added 17.

Mavericks 107, Bulls 82

In Dallas, Wesley Matthews scored 20 of his 26 points in the second half of the Mavericks’ victory over Chicago.

Celtics 107, 76ers 106

In Philadelphia, Isaiah Thomas scored 12 straight Boston points late in the fourth quarter and tied his season high with 37.

Bucks 112, Nets 103

In Milwaukee, Matthew Dellavedova scored 12 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter to help the Bucks hold off Brooklyn for their fourth straight win.

Jazz 105, Nuggets 98

In Salt Lake City, Gordon Hayward matched his season high with 32 points and the Jazz beat Denver.

Trail Blazers 99, Heat 92

In Portland, Damian Lillard scored 19 points and CJ McCollum added 17, including a pair of key late baskets, to rally the Trail Blazers past Miami.