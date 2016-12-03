Stuhec wins World Cup opener

Slovenia’s Ilka Stuhec won the season-opening downhill at Lake Louise on Friday for her first World Cup victory.

“It’s the first one, but I definitely hope it’s not the last one,” Stuhec said.

The 26-year-old Stuhec finished in 1 minute, 45.48 seconds.

“We did really good training in summer. I was training with our speed guys,” Stuhec said. “Every run I could watch how I was supposed to ski and I learned a lot and gained a lot of self confidence. I just had to put it in a race and I did it.”

Italy’s Sofia Goggia was second, and Sweden’s Kajsa Kling finished third.

“I still can’t believe this. This is my second podium in a row in two different disciplines,” Goggia said. “It’s like, ‘Hey, what’s going on?’ “

A second downhill is scheduled Saturday, followed by a super-G on Sunday.

American star Lindsey Vonn, the winner of seven of the previous eight downhills at Lake Louise, is sidelined after breaking an arm in training last month.

Defending overall World Cup champion Lara Gut of Switzerland came in fourth.

The men’s World Cup races scheduled for Lake Louise last week were canceled because temperatures had been too warm to make snow.

Meanwhile, in Val D’isere, France, it was another great day for Norway in the first men’s speed race of the season with Kjetil Jansrud and Aksel Lund Svindal finishing 1-2 in a World Cup super-G on Friday.

Svindal, back racing 10 months after sustaining a serious knee injury, was 0.17 seconds slower than Jansrud, the Olympic champion in super-G. Jansrud won in 1 minute, 21.66 seconds.

“I’m very surprised,” said Svindal, who has had only three weeks of top-level training since rupturing his right ACL in a downhill at Kitzbuehel, Austria. “I was fairly nervous but what can you do? Just try your best, right.”

Svindal punched the air with both fists when he posted the fastest time as the fifth starter. Jansrud went down two racers later and topped it.

“To pull off a double victory is quite extraordinary,” said Jansrud, the favorite for the marquee downhill on Saturday. “It was a pretty emotional day for both of us.”

Dominik Paris of Italy was third, 0.41 behind Jansrud, on a course setting that suited downhill specialists. They had ideal racing conditions until the sun dipped behind the mountains.

A stellar Norway’s men team earned 19 wins last season and got its first this season in the third race.

The team has dominated in super-G with three different Norwegians — Svindal, Jansrud and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde — combining to win the past five season-long titles in the discipline.

Svindal said their high standards in training helped him return at such a high level.

“I have the best teammates in the world,” the two-time overall World Cup winner said. “Without my team, I would have no chance.”

Still, the 33-year-old Svindal has defied serious injury throughout his career to return just as strong and fast.

After sustaining multiple injuries in a wipeout in Beaver Creek, Colorado, in November 2007, Svindal came back the next season to win his second overall title.

He did not race in the 2014-15 World Cup because of an Achilles injury, yet returned to dominate last season by winning four of five downhills.