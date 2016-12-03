Sharks skate past Canadiens

Brent Burns and Joe Pavelski scored in the first period, Martin Jones stopped 31 shots and the San Jose Sharks extended their mastery of Montreal at home by beating the Canadiens 2-1 on Friday in a matchup of division leaders.

Jones won his third straight and San Jose improved to 8-0-2 against the Canadiens at home since November 1999. Pavelski also had an assist, and Joe Thornton got two assists.

Carey Price was efficient after giving up the two early goals, one on a power play and the other on an odd-man rush. He finished with 28 saves for Montreal, and Andrew Lehkonen scored a power-play goal late in the third period.Flames 3, Wild 2

In Calgary, Sean Monahan scored the shootout winner in a victory over Minnesota.

Monahan waited out Devan Dubnyk before snapping a shot over the goalie’s right pad. Calgary’s Chad Johnson then stopped Charlie Coyle’s attempt at the other end to seal the victory.