Matsuyama tied for lead with Johnson; Tiger 6 back

Hideki Matsuyama, making the most of a hot putter, shot a five-under par 67 Friday to match U.S. Open champion Dustin Johnson for the lead at the Hero World Challenge.

Sixth-ranked Matsuyama, coming off three Asian triumphs in the past six weeks, moved even with the third-ranked American on 12-under 132 through 36 holes at the 18-man invitational event.

“I’m very happy with my round,” Matsuyama said. “I got it around and I played well. Hopefully I can just keep playing my own game and play the best that I can.”

South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen, the 2010 British Open champion and a three-time major runner-up, shared third with Olympic bronze medalist Matt Kuchar of the United States on 134 after each fired a second 67.

Matsuyama, who won the PGA Phoenix Open in February, captured the Japan Open in October by three strokes, rolled to a seven-shot victory two weeks later at the World Golf Championships HSBC Champions event in Shanghai and added a seven-stroke triumph at the Taiheiyo Masters three weeks ago.

“My putting has been a lot better and that’s what’s probably the reason why I’ve played well,” Matsuyama said. “When I’ve missed some shots the past month or so, I’ve been able to make the putt.”

Johnson, last season’s U.S. PGA Player of the Year, has won twice since capturing his first major title last June at Oakmont, taking the WGC Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone in July and the BMW Championship last September.

Lurking six strokes off the pace after a bogey-free 65 on Friday was 14-time major champion Tiger Woods, making his comeback this week after a 16-month back injury layoff.