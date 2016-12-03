Suspect in McKnight case released without charge

The shooting death of an ex-NFL player in a New Orleans suburb was a “road rage” incident that began on a nearby bridge, a sheriff said Friday, as he urged against a rush to judgment and defended his handling of the case.

Joe McKnight was shot Thursday afternoon in Terrytown, across the Mississippi River from New Orleans. Authorities identified 54-year-old Ronald Gasser, who stayed at the scene, as the shooter and released him overnight, sparking criticism.

At a news conference Friday, Jefferson Parish Sheriff Newell Normand said the altercation that ended with McKnight’s death started on a nearby bridge — possibly when one of the two men cut the other off — and then proceeded into streets of the New Orleans suburb. He didn’t say which driver cut off the other.

Authorities said Gasser shot McKnight three times from inside his car with a semi-automatic handgun while McKnight was standing outside. Witnesses reported the two had been in a heated argument, the sheriff said.

Normand defended his handling of the case, saying the investigation was ongoing. No charges have been filed.