Bulls deal Cavs third straight loss

LeBron James wasn’t holding back.

Cleveland’s superstar had plenty to say after the Cavaliers gave up 78 points in the paint on the way to another loss. The condensed version was this: It’s time to start playing like a championship team again.

Jimmy Butler scored 26 points, Dwyane Wade had 24 and the Chicago Bulls beat James and the slumping Cavaliers 111-105 on Friday night.

Taj Gibson added a season-high 23 points and 11 rebounds for Chicago. Rajon Rondo had 15 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds as the balanced Bulls handed the Cavaliers their third straight loss.

“We got to get out of the honeymoon stage,” James said. “You got to play the game, the right way. We’ve got to battle every night like we ain’t won nothing. Last year is last year.

“After ring night is over with, now it’s a new season and everybody is gunning for us every night and we have to understand that.

James continued: “The honeymoon stage is over. It’s time to play some real ball and be physical, especially in the trenches. Giving up 78 points (in the paint) is ridiculous. We’ve got to man up. Everybody.”

James manned up to the tune of 27 points and 13 assists, a championship-level performance on a night when he showed up dressed as a World Series champion: He arrived at the arena in a Cubs uniform to honor a World Series bet with buddy Wade.

Kyrie Irving added 20 points and eight assists, but the Cavaliers matched their longest losing streak in a year.

Chicago dominated Cleveland 78-60 in the paint, outrebounded the Cavaliers 49-33 and came out on top despite shooting 3 of 18 on 3-pointers. It was a big turnaround for the Bulls coming off a loss to the Lakers.

“I think we know what we’re capable of if we play basketball the right way and do what we’re supposed to do,” Butler said.

Knicks 118, Timberwolves 114

In New York, Carmelo Anthony scored 29 points, Derrick Rose had 24 and Kyle O’Quinn added 20 points and 13 boards as the Knicks defeated Minnesota.

Zach LaVine scored 24 points and Karl-Anthony Towns had 20 for the Timberwolves.

Despite trailing 98-88 after three quarters, the Timberwolves went on a 12-2 run to start the fourth, aided by five Knick turnovers in the first four minutes, and took their first lead of the game, 102-101, on LaVine’s dunk with 6:33 remaining.

Celtics 97, Kings 92

In Boston, Al Horford had 26 points and blocked six shots, Isaiah Thomas scored 14 of his 20 points in the second half and the Celtics held off Sacramento.

Jae Crowder added 24 points and Avery Bradley had 15 points and nine assists for Boston, which needed a 10-0 run in the fourth quarter to pull away and finish off the Kings.

DeMarcus Cousins led Sacramento with 28 points and nine rebounds.

Magic 105, 76ers 88

In Philadelphia, Aaron Gordon scored a season-high 20 points, Nikola Vuvevic had 12 points, 11 rebounds and five assists and the Magic cruised by the 76ers in a matchup of slumping Eastern Conference teams.

Serge Ibaka, Evan Fournier and Jeff Green all added 16 points for Orlando (8-12), which had lost five of six coming in. Bismack Biyombo had 13 rebounds.

The Sixers (4-15) lost their fifth straight despite 25 points and 10 rebounds from rookie Joel Embiid. It was his fifth double-double of the season.

Raptors 113, Lakers 80

In Toronto, Kyle Lowry had 24 points and seven assists and the Raptors rolled past Los Angeles for their fifth straight victory.

The Toronto point guard tied his season high for 3s, going 6 of 9 from beyond the arc as the Raptors beat the Lakers for the fourth straight time with their biggest win of the season. The 33-point victory surpassed the 27-point win over Philadelphia on Oct. 28.

DeMar DeRozan and Norman Powell both added 16 points for Toronto.

Brandon Ingram had 17 points for the Lakers.

Pistons 121, Hawks 85

In Atlanta, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 23 points, Tobias Harris added 18 and Detroit defeated the reeling Hawks.

The Pistons, who tied a team record with 17 3-pointers, have won five of six and are 3-1 on a trip that included stops at playoff contenders Oklahoma City, Charlotte and Boston.

Andre Drummond finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds and Ish Smith had 13 assists as seven players scored in double figures for Detroit.

Clippers 114, Pelicans 96

In New Orleans, Blake Griffin had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Chris Paul added 17 points and 13 assists, and Los Angeles trounced the Pelicans.

Jamal Crawford scored 21 points and Luc Mbah a Moute had 15 for the Clippers, who capped a 10-day, six-game trip with victories on back-to-back nights on the shores of lakes Erie and Pontchartrain, having defeated Cleveland on Thursday night.

Anthony Davis hurt his right shoulder but played through it, scoring 21 points for New Orleans.

Spurs 107, Wizards 105

In San Antonio, Kawhi Leonard scored 23 points, including the winning jumper with 6 seconds left, and the Spurs overcame another sluggish start at home to beat the Wizards.

LaMarcus Aldridge added 19 points for San Antonio, which won its 17th straight home game against Washington.

Bradley Beal was 5-for-5 on 3-pointers in scoring 23 points for the Wizards.

Rockets 128, Nuggets 110

In Denver, James Harden had 20 points and Houston led from start to finish against the Nuggets.

Eric Gordon and Ryan Anderson had 18 points each and Sam Dekkar added 17 points for the Rockets, who completed an impressive road back-to-back sweep that began with its 132-127 win over Golden State in double overtime on Thursday.

Wilson Chandler had 24 points to lead Denver, which saw its three-game winning streak against Houston come to an end.