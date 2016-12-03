Albirex edge Lakestars, improve to 10-10

The Niigata Albirex BB overcame Lakestars star Julian Mavunga’s 41-point performance and escaped with a 92-91 road victory on Saturday over Shiga.

Tenyoku You nailed a pair of free throws with 1:44 remaining in the fourth quarter to put the Albirex in front 92-85.

Shiga (4-16) scored the game’s final six points in Hikone, Shiga Prefecture.

Niigata center Davante Gardner had 26 points and nine rebounds and You put 21 points on the board. Veteran floor leader Kei Igarashi finished with 15 points and Shunki Hatakeyama had 11. Clint Chapman added seven points and eight boards for the Albirex (10-10).

Mavunga was 14-for-32 from the field. He made 10 of 11 free throws. He attempted 13 3s, making three of them. He corralled 10 rebounds. Teammate Narito Namizato had 24 points on 11-for-15 shooting. Tomonobu Hasegawa scored 12 points. Faye Samba contributed six points and 10 boards.

SeaHorses 74, Brex 71

In Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture, Kosuke Kanamaru was just 6-for-17 from the field in the series opener, but he capitalized on his repeated trips to the foul line. And that made a big difference for Mikawa in a narrow win over the hosts in a battle of league powers.

Kanamaru, who had a game-high 24 points, was 10-for-10 at the line.

Isaac Butts added 14 points and 17 boards for the SeaHorses (16-4) and Makoto Hiejima scored 13 points. Ryoma Hashimoto had 10 points and three steals and J.R. Sakuragi finished with eight points and 12 boards in a game that featured 14 lead changes and 10 ties.

Tochigi (14-4) led 37-33 at halftime.

The Brex’s free-throw shooting woes (1-for-8) proved costly. Ryan Rossiter made 1 of 7 foul shots for the hosts before a spirited crowd of 3,591.

Yusuke Endo scored 17 points for Tochigi, followed by Rossiter’s 15 and Yuta Tabuse’s 14. Tabuse dished out four assists. Jeff Gibbs notched a double-double (12 points, 10 rebounds) in an intense series opener.

Mikawa outrebounded Tochigi 51-44, and outscored the hosts 46-22 in the paint.

Diamond Dolphins 83, B-Corsairs 64

In Komaki, Aichi Prefecture, balanced scoring guided the hosts past Yokohama.

Tenketsu Harimoto paced Nagoya (11-9) with 17 points, including three 3s. Justin Burrell added 15 points, seven rebounds and three assists and Jerome Tillman and Takaya Sasayama had 12 points apiece. Seiya Funyu and Taito Nakahigashi both scored eight points. Nakahigashi also grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds.

The Diamond Dolphins held the B-Corsairs to under 20 points in the first, third and fourth quarters.

Jeff Parmer led Yokohama (7-13) with 14 points and Masashi Hosoya and Takuya Kawamura each scored 12 points. Kawamura went 9-for-10 at the free-throw line.

The B-Corsairs turned the ball over 15 times and shot 4-for-17 from beyond the arc.

Northern Happinets 79, Hannaryz 78

In Kyoto, coach Makoto Hasegawa’s club held the Hannaryz to 14-for-36 shooting from 2-point range and eked out a win in the series opener.

Scott Morrison had a team-high 18 points for the Northern Happinets (6-14) and Seiya Ando chipped in with 13. Shigehiro Taguchi, Noriyuki Sugasawa and Kevin Palmer all scored 10 points.

Yusuke Okada canned six 3s in a 22-point outing for Kyoto (9-11) and Marcus Dove had 17 points and 15 rebounds, while Genki Kojima scored 13 points.

Alvark 101, NeoPhoenix 96 (OT)

In Toyohashi, Aichi Prefecture, ignited by high-scoring games by Daiki Tanaka, Diante Garrett and Troy Gillenwater, Tokyo outlasted San-en in overtime.

NeoPhoenix star Robert Dozier sent the game into OT by tying it up at 86-86, nailing a jumper with 3 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Garrett missed a free with with 18 seconds left, but sank the second shot to give his club a short-lived 86-84 advantage.

Tanaka paced the Alvark (15-3) with 25 points and Garrett and Gillenwater each had 24. Keijuro “K.J.” Matsui and Zack Baranski both had eight points and Joji Takeuchi chipped in with seven points and 12 boards.

For the NeoPhoenix (12-8), former NBA player Josh Childress had 28 points, nine rebounds and four assists in his fourth game with the club. He shot 10-for-15 from inside the arc, but missed all five of his 3-point attempts.

Dozier scored 17 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and Shuto Tawatari had 15 points. Atsuya Ota contributed 10 points and 12 boards.

Jets 83, Sunrockers 74

In Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, Kosuke Ishii scored 20 points and Tyler Stone and Hilton Armstrong had 16 apiece as the Jets prevailed over Shibuya for their eighth straight win.

Michael Parker poured in 14 points and Yuki Togashi had 11 with five assists. Former NBA big man Armstrong delivered three slam dunks and pulled down eight rebounds for Chiba (13-7).

Center Chad Posthumus led the Sunrockers (11-9) with 22 points and nine rebounds. Ira Brown added 14 points and seven boards, Yuki Mitsuhara scored 12 points, Taishiro Shimizu had 10 and Kenta Hirose finished with six points, six rebounds, eight assists and two steals.

Shibuya shot 4-for-21 from beyond the arc.

Golden Kings 73, 89ers 67

In Sendai, Reyshawn Terry and Ryuichi Kishimoto had 15-point efforts and Ryukyu defeated the hosts for the second straight day.

Lamont Hamilton finished with 13 points, nine rebounds and two blocks for the Golden Kings (10-11), while Shota Tsuyama drained four 3s for his 12 points. Team leader Anthony McHenry chipped in with eight points, six boards, two steals and two blocks.

Wendell White had 20 points and 10 rebounds for Sendai (6-15) and Masaharu Kataoka poured in 17 points. Kaito Ishikawa handed out five assists.

Brave Thunders 91, Levanga 78

In Kawasaki, Hokkaido couldn’t keep the hosts from scoring in the paint, couldn’t slow down their inside attack, and lost for the second time in as many days to the Brave Thunders.

Kawasaki (18-3) won its 10th straight game, getting 24 points and 18 rebounds from MVP candidate Nick Fazekas and 20 points on 8-for-11 shooting from Ryan Spangler.

Ryusei Shinoyama contributed 13 points for the hosts and Takahiro Kurihara had 10 points, with Yuma Fujii adding nine.

The Brave Thunders sealed the win at the charity stripe, knocking down 18 of 22 shots.

For the Levanga (5-16), big man Daniel Miller had 19 points, 10 rebounds and five assists and Asahi Tajima scored 13 points. Takanobu Nishikawa and Daisuke Noguchi added 12 and 11 points, respectively. Ryota Sakurai and Yoshitake Matsushima both handed out six assists in the loss.

Second-division update: Guard Draelon Burns, a former B-Corsairs and Golden Kings star, had a dynamic debut in his first game for the Nishinomiya Storks, scoring 20 points in 20 minutes on Saturday in an 80-75 home victory over Earthfriends Tokyo Z.

Here are other B2 scores from Saturday: Fighting Eagles Nagoya 87, Shinshu Brave Warriors 82; Shimane Susanoo Magic 83, Kagoshima Rebnise 57; Ibaraki Robots 80, Fukushima Firebonds70; Yamagata Wyverns 76, Aomori Wat’s 64; Hiroshima Dragonflies 78, Kumamato Volters 57; Gunma Crane Thunders 67, Iwate Big Bulls 64; and Ehime Orange Vikings 82, Kagawa Five Arrows 80.