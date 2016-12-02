Prolific line ignites Oilers in rout of Jets

Leon Draisaitl earned some high praise from linemate Connor McDavid.

Draisaitl had two goals and an assist and McDavid had three assists in the Edmonton Oilers’ 6-3 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.

“He’s one of my favorite guys to play with for sure. He’s so patient with the puck,” McDavid said. “He’s always finding you in different ways and putting the puck on your stick in a good situation. Leon thinks the game so well. We think the game a little bit alike and when you get that, good things happen.”

Draisaitl has nine goals this season. McDavid leads the NHL in assists with 23 and points with 34.

Mark Letestu scored two of Edmonton’s three power-play goals, doubling his season goal total in the process. Edmonton went 3-for-4 on the power play.

“They had a good power play. They scored three goals, and we took some not so smart penalties,” Jets rookie Patrik Laine said.

“We knew that they were going to have a good power play, so that’s the way we wanted to play, but that kind of stuff happens and we have to deal with that.”

Patrick Maroon and Benoit Pouliot also scored to help Edmonton improve to 13-10-2.

Laine had two power-play goals to lift his overall season total to 15, a goal behind Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby for the NHL lead. Bryan Little also scored for Winnipeg.

“We did not check hard tonight. We were not physical by any means,” Winnipeg coach Paul Maurice said.

He added: “We didn’t defend hard enough or defend quick enough. Pucks to our net and we didn’t get back quick enough and they’re banging in rebounds.”

Panthers 2, Red Wings 1 (OT)

In Detroit, Aleksander Barkov scored on a breakaway 2:04 into overtime, lifting Florida past the Red Wings and giving interim coach Tom Rowe his first victory.

Blues 5, Lightning 4

In St. Louis, Vladimir Tarasenko scored three goals and Kevin Shattenkirk added two as the Blues earned their third straight win.

Sabres 4, Rangers 3

In Buffalo, Jack Eichel scored two goals in the third period, and the Sabres earned their second straight victory.

Penguins 6, Stars 2

In Pittsburgh, Sidney Crosby had a goal and two assists, leading the Penguins to the win.

Crosby scored his league-leading 16th goal in the second period and assisted on Conor Sheary’s sixth as Pittsburgh scored three goals in the final 4 minutes.

Ducks 3, Canucks 1

In Vancouver, Ondrej Kase notched his first NHL goal and John Gibson made 27 saves for the Ducks.

Blackhawks 4, Devils 3 (OT)

In Chicago, Marian Hossa scored his team-leading 12th goal through a screen at 1:31 of overtime, lifting the Blackhawks to the win.

Travis Zajac had three goals for New Jersey, including the tying score at 8:49 of the third.

Blue Jackets 3, Avalanche 2

In Denver, Boone Jenner delivered the winning goal with 11:03 remaining, Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 18 shots and Columbus edged slumping Colorado.

Kings 4, Coyotes 3

In Glendale, Arizona, Trevor Lewis scored off a turnover with 4:05 left and Los Angeles held on for the win.

Islanders 3, Capitals 0

In Washington, Shane Prince, Brock Nelson and Jason Chimera produced three goals in less than 4½ minutes of the third period, leading New York to its first three-game winning streak of the season.

Bruins 2, Hurricanes 1 (SO)

In Boston, Ryan Spooner and David Pastrnak scored in a shootout, lifting the Bruins to the win.

Flyers 3, Senators 2 (OT)

In Ottawa, Claude Giroux netted his second goal of the game 40 seconds into overtime.