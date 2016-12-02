Warriors see win streak ended at 12 by Rockets

Kevin Durant just missed the garbage can with his postgame ice bag, and that told the story of Golden State’s long night. Then, Draymond Green expressed his disgust with the officiating.

James Harden notched his fourth triple-double of the season with 29 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists, and the Houston Rockets outlasted the Warriors 132-127 in double overtime Thursday night to end Golden State’s 12-game winning streak.

Eric Gordon scored 23 off the bench as Houston snapped an eight-game skid to the Warriors, who lost MVP Stephen Curry with 3:25 left in the last extra session when he was whistled for a charge. Ryan Anderson also scored 29 with five 3-pointers and the teams combined to shoot an NBA-record 88 3s, 44 apiece, the Warriors said according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

“A statement win to show the whole NBA that we can compete with anybody in the league,” Rockets guard Patrick Beverley said. “We’re a very confident team. That’s the one thing Coach instilled in the team.”

Harden put his team ahead on a 9-meter jumper with 3:12 left in the second overtime and hit a pair of free throws with 2:10 to go following a flagrant foul on Green.

“I thought there was other calls that could have been called flagrant, too,” Green said. “I’m under the impression that if you’re hit in the head, incidental contact, I think that’s a flagrant foul if I’m not mistaken. We’ll see. Maybe I’ll go read the rule book, maybe I’m wrong. If I’m not mistaken, I’m right. They’re the best in the world.”

Durant matched his season high with 39 points to go with 13 rebounds but shot 12 of 28 and went 3-for-11 from 3-point range. Green had 20 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists. Curry scored his team’s first six points in the initial overtime and finished with 28 points and five assists.

Durant also had three steals, three blocks and a gorgeous give-and-go to Green. Houston had an answer each time and the Warriors couldn’t hit the big shots the way they usually do. Klay Thompson was 4-for- 20, 3 of 13 on 3s, on the way to 15 points.

“There are going to be nights like that. You’ve got to find a way to win,” Durant said. Clippers 113, Cavaliers 94

In Cleveland, J.J. Redick scored 23 points, Blake Griffin matched a career high with 11 assists and Los Angeles bounced back from a brutal loss with a victory over the Cavaliers.

Kyrie Irving scored 28 and LeBron James 16 for Cleveland. Hornets 97, Mavericks 87

In Charlotte, Kemba Walker scored 18 points and the Hornets beat Dallas for their third win in the last four games. Grizzlies 95, Magic 94

In Memphis, Marc Gasol scored 25 points, including a pair of free throws with 12.2 seconds remaining to give the Grizzlies a victory over Orlando. Bucks 111, Nets 93

In New York, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 23 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, Jabari Parker scored 22 points and Milwaukee beat Brooklyn. Heat 111, Jazz 110

In Salt Lake City, Goran Dragic scored 27 points and Miami continued to play better on the road with a victory over Utah.