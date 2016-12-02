Childress trying to get up to speed with NeoPhoenix

The San-en NeoPhoenix’s recent acquisition of former NBA player Josh Childress came as a surprise near the middle of the inaugural B. League season.

Landing in another country to play basketball is a totally different animal, and there is no exception to that even for a guy like Childress, who was selected by the Atlanta Hawks with the No. 6 pick in the 2004 NBA Draft.

After the NeoPhoenix’s 80-67 loss to the Yokohama B-Corsairs at Yokohama International Swimming Pool last Saturday, which their head coach Hiroki Fujita called “the worst game of the season by us,” Childress reflected on his personal performance, saying he “struggled a lot.”

But the 203-cm Childress says he’s in no rush to catch up with his teammates and get used to a new style of basketball in Japan. He added that he’s an older player and understands he needs to be patient in order to adjust to his new environment.

“This, for me right now, is like preseason,” Childress, 33, said. “I mean, I haven’t played in a month. I’m trying to get used to the team and culture and the league, all that stuff. That’s not an excuse. But I develop that over time.”

Childress has played in only three games for San-en, though he said he enjoys the kind of ball he’s seen in the B. League so far.

“I like it,” said the 203-cm forward, who has the same agent as teammate and frontcourt mate Robert Dozier. “It’s a fast pace. A lot of 3s. I’m also getting used to playing against bigger guys. I’m a 3-man, playing against, like (Jeff) Parmer and (Jason) Washburn (both of Yokohama). There’s bigger and stronger guys. It’s just a matter of me staying focused.”

Childress already has experience playing internationally, having suited up for Greek club Olympiacos Piraeus and Australia’s Sydney Kings.

Asked if he took on bigger men during those stops, Childress replied by saying, “Sometimes. Not all the time.”

“But also, in Australia, I was able to play a lot of minutes. Here, you have the minutes restriction, which is something I’m getting adjusted to as well, having to be impactful 20 minutes a game.”

Though he’s only made one start in his three games for the NeoPhoenix, Childress is averaging 13.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.0 block in just over 20 minutes per game for the team, which is in second place with a 12-7 record in the Central Division (before Friday’s weekend openers).

“I want to play better personally, score more, defend better, rebound more, create (shooting opportunities) for others,” said Childress, who was named the 2004 Pac-10 Conference Player of the Year while at Stanford University. “But also, I want to help us win.”

Childress’ teammate and power forward Olu Ashaolu, who’s in his second stint with the Aichi Prefecture-based team (he played for the rival Osaka Evessa last season), noted other players, unlike Childress, “had a whole month of preseason training camp together” and it’s not fair to expect the newcomer “to just come out and just jam” right away.

“I think once he gets into his rhythm, he’s going to bring what the coaches and organization thought he could,” said the Nigerian-born Ashaolu, who watched Childress when he lived in Atlanta. “His scoring, his attacking, 6-7, 6-8, long arms, deflections, steal, rebounds, blocks . . . I mean, I’m very aware of what he can bring to the table.”

Fujita is on the same page and realizes it will take some time for Childress to fully assimilate into the team, which won three titles in the bj-league as the Hamamatsu Higashimikawa Phoenix. But he added the veteran player is “fundamentally sound” and “a quick learner.”

While a Harbor City, California, native, Childress grew up in Compton, a Los Angeles county city known for having a high crime rate, before eventually going on to Stanford and then the NBA.

He said his experience growing up helped him develop the hunger to be a better basketball player.

“It’s helped me play professionally for 12 years and see the world,” said Childress, who averaged 9.1 points and 4.7 rebounds in 391 games in the NBA. “And get to play basketball. So I’m so thankful for that experience.”

Childress is also a noted and enthusiastic sneaker collector.

Though there was no way he could’ve brought all of them to Japan, Childress admitted that he arrived with “a lot.”

“I came with five bags of stuff, so I came with a lot,” Childress said. “But I love kicks and I’m very impressed with the sneaker culture here.”