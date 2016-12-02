Brave Thunders cruise past Levanga

There’s nothing new about Nick Fazekas scoring points in bunches. It happens all the time.

The former NBA big man did it again on Friday night — 33 points to be precise. The Kawasaki Brave Thunders center also grabbed 14 rebounds and handed out six assists to lead the hosts to an 87-78 victory over the Levanga Hokkaido at Todoroki Arena.

Kawasaki improved to 17-3, winning its ninth straight game. Hokkaido slipped to 5-15.

Fazekas, a University of Nevada alum, leads the 18-team first division in scoring (28.7 points per game).

Swingman Takumi Hasegawa added 16 points for the Brave Thunders and Ryan Spangler chipped in with 10 points, 11 boards, three blocks and a pair of steals. Yuma Fujii finished with nine points.

The Brave Thunders moved the ball effectively against the visitors, with five players dishing out two or more assists, including Naoto Tsuji’s team-high five.Asahi Tajima paced the Levanga with 21 points, Jahmar Thorpe scored 15 and hauled in eight boards and Ryota Sakurai had 12 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Golden Kings 104, 89ers 83

In Sendai, Shuhei Kitagawa had a team-high 19 points, including three 3-pointers, and Lamont Hamilton poured in 18 points as Ryukyu routed Sendai to end a four-game losing streak.

Reyshawn Terry added 17 points and nine rebounds and Ryuichi Kishimoto contributed 14 points and four assists for the Golden Kings (9-11). Anthony McHenry had a 12-point game. Veteran guard Morihisa Yamauchi had four assists.

Ryukyu made 27 of 39 2-point shots (69.2 percent).

The Golden Kings trailed 43-41 at halftime, then took control of the game by outscoring Sendai 31-19 in the third quarter.

For the 89ers (6-14), Tshilidzi Nephawe and Wendell White scored 24 points apiece. Nephawe was 10 of 13 from the field. White collected a team-high nine rebounds. Masaharu Kataoka added 12 points and Kaito Ishikawa scored eight with four assists.

Sendai was limited to 3-for-18 shooting from 3-point range.