Norway’s Carlsen captures world chess title

Two-time world chess champion Magnus Carlsen won his third title on Wednesday, defeating Russian challenger Sergey Karjakin after three weeks of grueling play in the World Chess Championship

Fans greeted the Norwegian with a “Happy Birthday” chorus and huge cheers after his victory. He turned 26 on the same day he beat the Russian, winning two of four tie-breaking “rapid games.”

The grandmasters started Wednesday’s chessboard battle with a 6-6 tie after 12 games. They will share a prize of $1.1 million, the winner getting 60 percent.

Organizers say about 6 million people around the world followed the series of quick tie-breaking games — similar to sudden death play in football.

If none had ended with a winner, the championship would have gone to the nerve-wracking Armageddon endgame, which lasts less than 10 minutes.

Hungarian grandmaster Judit Polgar, the commentator for the tournament and the best ever female player, calls it “the killer 10 minutes — like Russian roulette.”

“Today, the faster games are a great show even for people who don’t know the game.”

On Wednesday, the required mental strategies also played out on chessboards scattered around the spectator lounge. People hovered over them, trying out various combinations of pieces, mirroring the masters.

“Magnus is my hero because he takes risks, he’s really exciting,” said Pippa Millstone, a Manhattan 9-year-old who came to watch the tournament for her fourth time.

“The game is pretty even now, but I feel like Magnus is going to start attacking really soon,” she said in the middle of the third of the four so-called “rapid games,” each about a half-hour long, played as tie-breakers.

Carlsen and Karjakin reached a draw in two, and the Norwegian won two for the championship.

At crucial moments, spectators hushed, waiting to see what the next move would be. One whispered, “no, no” when Karjakin’s choice seemed halting, or on the defensive.

Even the winner missed a chance in one game, drawing groans and a few happy shrieks, depending on loyalties.

Most fans were in homes and clubs across the globe. Some spent $15 for a pay-per-view live transmission, others to watch via high-tech goggles in 3-D virtual reality or by tracking moves on various free websites.

The New York championship did not escape the shadow of East-West rivalry dating to the Cold War days when American Bobby Fischer beat Russian defender Boris Spassky in 1972.

This time, a key figure in chess was absent in New York: Kirsan Ilyumzhinov, a Russian multimillionaire and longtime president of the governing World Chess Federation who was accused by the U.S. government of collaborating with the Syrian regime.