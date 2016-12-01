Flames strike twice early, blank Maple Leafs

The Calgary Flames left the Toronto Maple Leafs behind in a hurry.

Freddie Hamilton and Kris Versteeg scored in the first minute and Chad Johnson made 39 saves in Calgary’s 3-0 victory over Toronto on Wednesday night.

“Six (games) in nine nights and coming back home from New York, we were a tired club. I loved our start,” Flames coach Glen Gulutzan said. “And then when you get a goaltending performance that Johnny gives us, it gives you a chance.”

Hamilton one-timed a centering pass from Micheal Ferland past Jhonas Enroth high on the glove side for his first of the season 19 seconds in. Thirty seconds later, Versteeg buried his third of the season. Sean Monahan was initially stopped from the slot, but Enroth kicked the rebound to Versteeg.

“A tough start,” Enroth said. “Two, a little bit unlucky goals. I felt ready, but they beat me with the two first shots. The first goal, I didn’t get to my position and that’s on me. Maybe I was a little bit slow on the pass out and the second goal, just a bang-bang play.”

Calgary scored twice in the opening minute for the first time since March 11, 1987 against the Hartford Whalers. The last time any NHL team did it was Philadelphia against the New York Islanders on April 9, 2011.

Johnson has started eight of the last 10 games, going 6-2-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average, a .951 save percentage and a career-best three shutouts.

“Their goalie’s been hot lately. He made a lot of really good saves, stood on his head,” Toronto rookie Auston Matthews. “I thought the second and third period, we definitely played much better in terms of creating opportunities and taking control of the play more.”

Matt Stajan also scored for the Flames.

Enroth made 26 saves. Islanders 5, Penguins 3

In New York, Anders Lee scored the tiebreaking goal with 27 seconds remaining to lift the Islanders to a victory over Pittsburgh.

Thomas Hickey fired a slap shot from the point that deflected off Lee’s stick and past goalie Matt Murray to help New York recover after giving up a three-goal lead in the third period.

With Murray pulled on the ensuing faceoff, Nikolay Kulemin scored into the empty net 3 seconds later to give the Islanders consecutive victories for the second time this season. Sharks 4, Kings 1

In Los Angeles, San Jose’s Logan Couture scored two goals and set up another as the Sharks extended their recent road mastery of the Kings with a win that widened their lead in the Pacific Division.

Ryan Carpenter scored his first NHL goal and Kevin Labanc also scored for San Jose, which has won in each of its past five visits to Los Angeles.