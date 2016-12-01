Kaepernick displaying old form for 49ers

San Francisco 49ers tight end Vance McDonald remembers quarterback Colin Kaepernick leading the team to the NFC Championship Game in 2013 with his ability to make plays all over the field.

McDonald feels as if Kaepernick is starting to regain that form and the confidence that comes with playing every week after being selected as the starter in Week 6 against the Buffalo Bills.

“(He is) just having a lot more patience in the pocket and having a lot more cleaner reads,” McDonald said. “He got warmed up and you look at him the last three weeks, the guy is putting up great numbers.”

In his first two weeks as the starter, Kaepernick completed 46 percent of his passes for 330 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

But in the past four weeks, Kaepernick has completed more than 58 percent and thrown for 1,110 yards with eight touchdowns and two interceptions.

Offensive coordinator Curtis Modkins said it was natural to expect an improvement in Kaepernick’s game from his first start in Buffalo as he has started to get healthy and get through the rust of not playing football for much of the past year.

“He had some injuries that he was dealing with,” Modkins said. “He missed the offseason. It was his first game back. I think what’s important though is that he’s steadily improved from that point on and I don’t see why that won’t continue the way he works.”

Although the 49ers are on a 10-game losing streak, the recent play of Kaepernick has teammates and coaches excited. And as Kaepernick continues to work toward developing better chemistry with his teammates in hopes that his improvement will soon turn into wins.

“Well, I think it’s showing more and more every week,” Kaepernick said. “The more I get comfortable, the more receivers and offensive line get comfortable with what’s going on, I think we put up more and more yards, give ourselves more and more opportunities to score. Now, we just have to convert those opportunities into points.”

Kaepernick is also finding success on the ground. He rushed for 113 yards in the 31-24 loss to the Miami Dolphins last Sunday and has 373 yards on 46 carries this season, averaging more than 8 yards per rush.

“I think part of it is this offense lends itself to that,” Kaepernick said. There’s more opportunities for (runs), especially being in three-receiver sets most of the time, a lot more space out there. So, scramble lanes are bigger. When we do run zone-read there’s more space there as well.”

Kelly not eyeing Ducks

Orlando Florida AP

San Francisco 49ers head coach Chip Kelly said Wednesday that he has no interest in the Oregon Ducks coaching job and has not spoken to anyone associated with the program about it.

Kelly was head coach at Oregon from 2009 to 2012, compiling a 46-7 record. He won at least a share of the conference title every season he was head coach and led the Ducks to the 2011 BCS national championship game, where they lost to Auburn.

Oregon fired Kelly’s successor , Mark Helfrich, on Tuesday after four seasons and a 37-16 record. The Ducks went 4-8 this season, their first losing season since 2004.

Kelly said he spoke to Helfrich on Wednesday morning to offer support.

“I just felt bad for Mark, I love him like a brother,” Kelly said. “He’s a tremendous person. He is a hell of a football coach but he’s even a better person. So I just felt for him and the rest of the guys on that staff. It’s an unfortunate thing that goes on in this profession, we all know when we sign up for it, but when it happens you’re still kind of taken aback by it.”

When asked if he was still happy in San Francisco, Kelly simply said, “Yep.”

Kelly said no one from Oregon has contacted him about the job or asked for his input on hiring a new coach.

“I have not spoken to anybody at Oregon except for Mark Helfrich,” Kelly said. “I love everybody associated with the university, they were fantastic. But my thoughts are with (Helfrich) right now.”

Surgery for Zimmer

Minneapolis AP

Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer underwent emergency eye surgery Wednesday night, putting his status in question for the team’s game against Dallas.

Vikings general manager Rick Spielman said Zimmer was uncertain to recover in time for the matchup Thursday night against the league-leading Cowboys. Spielman said he’d met with coaches and players to put a contingency plan in place in case Zimmer is unable to coach.