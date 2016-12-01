Murata keeps focus on upcoming bout, aims to secure title shot

Middleweight boxer Ryota Murata will join other Japanese star fighters in a Dec. 30 event at Ariake Colosseum, where he will take on Mexico’s Bruno Sandoval, Teiken Gym announced on Thursday.

It will be the 12th professional bout for the unbeaten Murata, who has three knockout victories this year.

“I’ve fought in January, May and July and won them in good ways,” the 30-year-old Murata, who captured the gold medal in the middleweight division at the 2012 London Olympics, said at the gym. “I wanted to keep the momentum going, so I’m excited to have another fight (within this year).”

Sandoval, 25, has a 19-1-1 record (15 KOs) as a pro. He beat Roberto Valdez, also of Mexico, with a third-round TKO on Nov. 12.

Murata said that 2016 has been “the most fruitful year” in his professional career as he feels he’s developed himself.

Sendai Tanaka, Murata’s trainer, said that his fighter has made a big leap in terms of his overall skills this year.

“He’s originally had exceptional stuff,” Tanaka said of Murata. “(But) now his head and body have corresponded and he’s gotten a lot stronger this year.”

In his most recent match, Murata defeated the United States’ George Tahdooahnippah with a first-round TKO at MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas in July. Murata humbly said that he just happened to end the bout early, but added that he wants to display fully what he can in his upcoming fight.

Teiken president Tsuyoshi Hamada hinted that it could be a “preliminary” fight for Murata’s potential world-title shot, depending on how the gym negotiates with champion sides.

Murata, a Nara native, is currently ranked third by the WBO and IBF, and is sixth among WBC- and WBA-ranked middleweights.

“I can’t say anything for sure because the ball (to host a world-title match) is not in our hands,” Hamada said. “But as far as we are concerned, we have been prepared to have a fight (for Murata) anytime.

“There’s a possibility that (his title shot) happens.”

As for Murata, he is trying not to dwell on it too much. Instead, he is focused on preparations for his final fight of the year.

“I would like to do it if I’ll be given a chance,” said Murata. “But I’ll just focus on one fight at a time.”

At the Ariake event, WBO super flyweight champion Naoya Inoue will face compatriot Kohei Kono, while IBF light flyweight title holder Akira Yaegashi will fight against Milan Melindo of the Philippines. London Games bronze medalist Satoshi Shimizu, a bantamweight, will face a TBA foe.