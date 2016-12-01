Knicks overcome Timberwolves rookie Towns’ 47-point performance

Kristaps Porzingis and Karl-Anthony Towns are building a tantalizing rivalry for the NBA’s new age.

Carmelo Anthony let the kids have their fun until it was time to go home.

Porzingis had 29 points and eight rebounds and Towns had 47 points and 18 boards, but Anthony hit the winning jumper with 2.3 seconds left, lifting the New York Knicks to a 106-104 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday.

“I mean the sky’s the limit for those two guys in this league,” said Anthony, who had just 12 points on 4-for-15 shooting before splashing the winner over Andrew Wiggins’ outstretched hand.

“With Towns, the way he’s playing, Kristaps getting better and better each day, they’ll be around for a long time and, you know, they’ll be the face of this league in a couple years.”

The 21-year-old Towns is the third-youngest player in the last three decades to have at least 45 points and 15 rebounds in a game.

The Wolves used a 20-3 run to tie it 102-102 with under a minute to play, but Porzingis threw Gorgui Dieng aside for a putback slam and Anthony tipped the inbounds pass on Minnesota’s final possession to thwart the comeback.

“I think it was a good show for everybody,” Porzingis said. “But the most important is we got the win.”

Brandon Jennings scored 12 points off the bench and Porzingis had a big block against his friend and draft classmate Towns to help the Knicks weather the loss of Joakim Noah, who sat out with a sprained left ankle. New York made 13 3-pointers to Minnesota’s four.

After Minnesota lost to Utah on Monday, a despondent Towns vowed to do more to help his team win. He came out a man on fire, scoring 22 points on 8-for-8 shooting and grabbing seven rebounds in the first quarter.

“I’m so proud of all of my teammates,” said Towns, whose Wolves fell to 5-13.

“The fight that we have every time we’re down to come back and find a way to put ourselves back in a game is the reason why I think so many find the potential in us to be great.”

Thunder 126, Wizards 115 (OT)

In Oklahoma City, Russell Westbrook scored 14 of his 35 points in overtime and posted his fourth consecutive triple-double to help the Thunder defeat Washington.

Westbrook added 14 rebounds and 11 assists for his ninth triple-double this season and the 46th of his career.

Lakers 96, Bulls 90

In Chicago, Julius Randle made a strong move against Nikola Mirotic for a tiebreaking layup with 45.1 seconds left, and Los Angeles held off the Bulls for a gritty victory.

Randle had 13 points and matched a career high with 20 boards as the Lakers bounced back from an ugly 105-88 loss at New Orleans on Tuesday.

Spurs 94, Mavericks 87

In Dallas, Patty Mills scored 15 of his team-high 23 points in the fourth quarter and Kawhi Leonard added 21 points, helping San Antonio rally over the Mavericks.

San Antonio became just the third team to start the season 11-0 on the road, following last year’s Warriors (14-0) and the 1969-70 Knicks (12-0).

Raptors 120, Grizzlies 105

In Toronto, Kyle Lowry had 29 points and eight assists, DeMar DeRozan scored 24 points and the Raptors ended Memphis’ six-game road winning streak.

Andrew Harrison had 21 points and Troy Daniels added 19 off the bench for the injury-riddled Grizzlies.

Pistons 121, Celtics 114

In Boston, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 25 points and Tobias Harris had 21 to lead balanced scoring that carried Detroit over the Celtics.

Isaiah Thomas paced Boston with 27 points.

Trail Blazers 131, Pacers 109

In Portland, Damian Lillard had 28 points and 10 assists to help the hosts rout Indiana and former coach Nate McMillan.

Heat 106, Nuggets 98

In Denver, Hassan Whiteside had another big game with 25 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks to lift Miami over the hosts.

Suns 109, Hawks 107

In Phoenix, Brandon Knight scored 23 points off the bench and the Suns reserves combined for 54 as they held off slumping Atlanta thanks to a key fourth-quarter run.

Kings at 76ers — ppd.

In Philadelphia, a scheduled game between Sacramento and the Sixers was postponed by the NBA because of condensation on the court at the Wells Fargo Center.