Cespedes hopes to stay with Mets for rest of career

Having finalized a $110 million, four-year contract with the New York Mets, Yoenis Cespedes declared: “God willing, I will finish out my career with this team.”

Mets general manager Sandy Alderson quickly interjected: “God willing, and a no-trade clause, by the way.”

Acquired by the Mets at the July 31 trade deadline in 2015, Cespedes helped the team reach the World Series, became a free agent and signed a $75 million, three-year contract that allowed him to opt out after one season and $27.5 million. The slugger hit the open market again, then agreed to a deal that calls for a $22.5 million salary next year, $29 million in each of the following two seasons and $29.5 million in 2020.

“This is the third time that we have acquired Yoenis in the last 17 months, and it appears that two legal separations have only strengthened the marriage,” Alderson said at a Citi Field news conference on Wednesday evening.

Cespedes was the second free-agent regular retained by the Mets this offseason. Second baseman Neil Walker accepted a $17.2 million qualifying offer.

The video board on the wall in the interview room featured a photo of the Cuban outfielder and the hashtag “YOGotHim,” a variation of last winter’s “GotYoBack.”

New York was 52-50 when it acquired Cespedes in 2015, finished 90-72 and reached the World Series for the first time since 2000.

This year, the Mets were 47-38 when he injured his right quadriceps on July 8, then went 13-23 as he hobbled and spent time on the disabled list. After he returned, the Mets closed with a 27-14 surge to finish 87-75. They made the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the second time in team history.

“When Yoenis Cespedes plays for the Mets, the Mets win,” Alderson said. “With all of the analysis and mathematics that litters professional baseball today, that’s a pretty straightforward statistic and compelling one that I think everybody can understand.”

Cespedes had 31 homers and 86 RBIs in 132 games this year as the Mets earned a berth in the NL wild-card game, which they lost to San Francisco.

“The way I’m treated, just the way the fans support me and this team, it really makes this place feel like home,” the two-time All-Star said through a translator.

Aoki to join Astros

New York KYODO

Outfielder Norichika Aoki has agreed to terms with the Houston Astros on a one-year contract worth $5.5 million, avoiding arbitration, the Houston Chronicle reported on Wednesday.

The Astros claimed Aoki on waivers from the Seattle Mariners last month. The 34-year-old was faced with the possibility of not being tendered a contract in arbitration before Friday’s deadline.

Aoki played in only 118 games in the major leagues this past season, batting .283 with four home runs and 28 RBIs.

New labor deal reached

Irving Texas AP

Negotiators for baseball players and owners have a verbal agreement on a five-year labor contract, a person familiar with the talks told AP on Wednesday night.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the sides were still putting the deal in writing. They hoped to have a signed memorandum of understanding later Wednesday.

The deal extends the sport’s labor peace to 26 years since 1995 and was reached about 3½ hours before the expiration of the current collective bargaining agreement.

As part of the deal, the luxury tax threshold rises from $189 million to $195 million next year, $197 million in 2018, $206 million in 2019, $209 million in 2020 and $210 million in 2021, the person said.

Management failed to obtain an international draft of amateurs residing outside the U.S., Puerto Rico and Canada but did get a hard cap on each team’s annual bonus pool for those players.