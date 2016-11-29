Panthers fire Gallant in philosophical row

Gerard Gallant wanted the Florida Panthers to play one way, and his bosses wanted another.

As such, they’re not his bosses anymore.

The Panthers cited philosophical differences Monday as the primary reason why they fired Gallant, a coach of the year finalist last season who made it through only 22 games this season. Tom Rowe will essentially take a hiatus from being general manager to fill the coaching spot for the rest of the year, starting with Tuesday’s game in Chicago.

“We wanted to develop a team and build a team that was fast, could move the puck quickly, pressure the puck in all three zones,” Rowe said. “Gerard and I talked about it. He said he wanted a little bit more size, and we just decided to go in a different direction. Were we on the same page every day of the week? No . . . philosophy was different.”

Florida is 11-10-1, starting Monday only two points out of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference even after dealing with some serious injuries so far this season. But the Panthers have simply been mediocre in some areas, including power-play (21st out of 30 teams) and penalty-killing (19th).

The team’s longest winning streak so far this season is two, something the Panthers have managed three times. The last straw apparently was how Florida wasted a 2-0 lead in what became a 3-2 loss at Carolina on Sunday night.

Blue edge Stars

St. Louis AP

Vladimir Tarasenko scored at 3:24 of overtime to power the St. Louis Blues to a 4-3 victory over the Dallas Stars on Monday night.

Tarasenko took a pass from Jori Lehtera and fired a wrist shot past Stars goalie Antti Niemi. Islanders 2, Flames 1 (OT)

In New York, Thomas Hickey scored 1:53 into overtime, helping the Islanders again down Calgary.