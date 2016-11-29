Warriors hold off Hawks, win 12th straight

Runner-up for Defensive Player of the Year in two straight seasons, Draymond Green desperately wants to prove how good Golden State can be on that end of the floor.

Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson can have all the scoring glory. Green takes it personally when people question the Warriors’ D.

Green blocked two shots in the final 43.4 seconds, Durant had 25 points and 14 rebounds, and Golden State held off the Atlanta Hawks and their strong bench 105-100 on Monday night for a 12th straight victory that tied the third-longest streak in franchise history.

“I wouldn’t necessarily say I have something to prove for that award, more so that people have kind of counted our defense out,” said Green, back from missing one game with an ankle injury.

Curry scored 25 points with four 3-pointers, and Thompson added 20 points as the Warriors’ Big Three each reached 20 points for the second consecutive game.

Golden State won its seventh straight home game and fifth in a row against Atlanta at Oracle Arena.

Dennis Schroder scored 24 points for the Hawks, and Tim Hardaway Jr. had 10 against his father’s former team.

Thunder 112, Knicks 103

In New York, Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook got his third straight triple-double and nearly did it by halftime, finishing with 27 points, 18 rebounds and 14 assists for his NBA-leading eighth of the season.

Westbrook had 14 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists at the break and is now averaging a triple-double for the season, raising his averages to 30.9 points, 11.3 assists and 10.3 rebounds through more than a month of the season.

Enes Kanter added a season-high 27 points for the Thunder.

Derrick Rose led the Knicks with 30 points.

Celtics 112, Heat 104

In Miami, Isaiah Thomas had 25 points and eight assists, Avery Bradley added 18 points and Boston beat the Heat.

Jae Crowder scored 17 points and Kelly Olynyk had 14 for the Celtics.

Jazz 112, Timberwolves 103

In Minneapolis, George Hill had 24 points, eight rebounds and four assists, and Rudy Gobert scored 16 points and hauled in 17 boards for Utah.

Raptors 122, 76ers 95

In Toronto, Kyle Lowry scored 24 points and set a team record by hitting all six of his 3-pointers, and the Raptors extended their winning streak over Philadelphia to 13 games.

Wizards 101, Kings 95 (OT)

In Washington, Bradley Beal made a career-high seven 3-pointers and finished with 31 points as the Wizards recovered after giving up a late lead and beat Sacramento in overtime.

John Wall had 19 points and 11 assists for Washington, but committed a career-high 11 turnovers.

DeMarcus Cousins had 36 points and a season-high 20 rebounds for the Kings.

Hornets 104, Grizzlies 85

In Memphis, Kemba Walker and Jeremy Lamb scored 21 points apiece, and Charlotte built an early lead en route to mauling the Grizzlies.