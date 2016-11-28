Carr returns from injury to help Raiders rally past Panthers

A big blown lead, a short week against a rested opponent and a banged-up pinkie for their quarterback.

Right now it seems as if nothing can derail the Oakland Raiders.

Derek Carr came back from his injury to lead another fourth-quarter comeback and the Raiders won their fifth straight game, beating the Carolina Panthers 35-32 on Sunday.

“The mood was we’ve been here before,” Carr said. “You don’t like having been here before. But there was no doubt in my mind we could move the ball and win and score. There’s never a doubt.”

Carr threw for 315 yards and two touchdowns despite missing a series after the injury, leading the Raiders (9-2) back from an eight-point deficit in the fourth quarter to clinch their first winning season since 2002.

After leading a game-tying drive earlier in the fourth quarter, Carr hit Michael Crabtree on a 49-yard pass on third-and-9 from the 14 to help set up Sebastian Janikowski’s 23-yard field goal with 1:45 left that gave Oakland the lead.

Cam Newton led the Panthers (4-7) into Oakland territory on the final drive but Greg Olsen dropped a pass on third down that would have put Carolina in field goal range.

“I just couldn’t quite get both my hands up there high enough, and it kind of went off the end of my finger,” Olsen said. “I’d like to have that one back obviously, that’s usually a play that I make.”

Khalil Mack stripped Newton on a fourth-down sack to seal the win.

“You want to end the game at that point,” Mack said. “We needed a stop, we needed a stop. That was me.”

The Panthers scored the first 25 points in the second half after Carr left the game when he hurt his right pinkie while fumbling a snap on the second play from scrimmage in the third quarter.

Jonathan Stewart scored on short runs following Carr’s fumble and his interception to Thomas Davis when he returned. Newton hit two long touchdown passes, connecting on an 88-yarder to Ted Ginn Jr. and a 44-yarder to Kelvin Benjamin that made it 32-24 early in the fourth quarter.

But Carr did what he has done best by leading his team back despite needing a glove on his injured right hand and taking snaps solely out of the shotgun — including two snaps in victory formation.

“DC is a competitor,” Crabtree said. “He’s going to compete in everything so I knew he was going to come back in and do what he had to do. I love that dude and I love my team.”

Giants 27, Browns 13: In Cleveland, Eli Manning threw two touchdown passes to Odell Beckham Jr. and Jason Pierre-Paul returned a fumble for a TD as New York extended its winning streak to six.

Buccaneers 14, Seahawks 5: In Tampa, Jameis Winston threw a pair of touchdown passes to Mike Evans as the Bucs’ rejuvenated defense shut down Russell Wilson and Seattle.

Patriots 22, Jets 17: In East Rutherford, New Jersey, Tom Brady tied Peyton Manning for the most wins by a quarterback in NFL history, getting his 200th by throwing a go-ahead 8-yard touchdown pass to Malcolm Mitchell with 1:56 left.

Falcons 38, Cardinals 19: In Atlanta, Taylor Gabriel took two short passes for touchdowns as the Falcons returned from a bye week to add to Arizona’s misery.

Chargers 21, Texans 13: In Houston, Philip Rivers threw for 242 yards and three touchdowns against the mistake-prone Texans.

Titans 27, Bears 21: In Chicago, Marcus Mariota threw for 226 yards and two touchdowns.

Saints 49, Rams 21: In New Orleans, Drew Brees passed for 310 yards and four touchdowns, and Mark Ingram scored twice.

Dolphins 31, 49ers 24: In Miami Gardens, Florida, Ndamukong Suh tackled Colin Kaepernick 2 yards short of the goal line as time ran out, and the Dolphins handed San Francisco a franchise-record 10th consecutive loss.

Ravens 19, Bengals 14: In Baltimore, Justin Tucker kicked four field goals as the Ravens shut down the Bengals’ depleted offense.

Bills 28, Jaguars 21: In Orchard Park, New York, Buffalo running back LeSean McCoy scored twice, including a career-best 75-yard run.