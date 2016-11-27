Chelsea prevails in showdown against Tottenham

Chelsea fought back for a 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur that cemented its place on top of the Premier League table, while title rivals Manchester City and Liverpool kept pace with the top team on Saturday.

Antonio Conte’s Chelsea had been knocked out of pole position by City’s 2-1 win at Burnley and Liverpool’s 2-0 success against Sunderland earlier in the afternoon.

But the Blues regained their one-point lead over second-placed Liverpool, which is level on points with third-placed City, thanks to a gritty London derby success at Stamford Bridge that made it seven successive league wins.

Chelsea hadn’t conceded a league goal since Sept. 24, but Christian Eriksen fired Tottenham ahead in the 11th minute with a ferocious long-range strike.

Despite being outplayed for much of the first half, Chelsea went back to the dressing room with the score tied thanks to a sublime curling effort from Pedro just before the interval.

In the 51st minute, Diego Costa picked out Victor Moses at the far post and his shot was deflected into the net off Jan Vertonghen as Chelsea ended Tottenham’s 12-match unbeaten run in the league.

“These games are difficult, it was a tough game with a lot of intensity,” Conte said.

“It’s important to continue in this way and improve the confidence. It’s too early to talk of the title. This league is very tough.”

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino lamented his side’s misfortune.

“If we analyze the game, we were better,” he said. “All the stats are for us, but football is not just about stats. You need to be clinical and score.”

Earlier in the day, Sergio Aguero scored two scruffy goals as City saw off Burnley and Liverpool followed suit by downing Sunderland with goals from Divock Origi and James Milner after losing Brazilian playmaker Philippe Coutinho to an injury.

“It was an intense game for us and a deserved win at the end,” said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

“It (Coutinho’s injury) is an ankle injury, but we can’t say any more until we see a scan.”

Swansea City claimed an extraordinary 5-4 win over Crystal Palace, while defending champion Leicester City narrowly avoided a seventh defeat in a 2-2 draw with Middlesbrough.

Having seen City prevail at Turf Moor in the early game, Liverpool was under pressure to produce the goods against a Sunderland team which had won its two previous matches.

In the first half, the influential Coutinho was stretchered off with his right ankle in a brace after hurting himself on a challenge by Didier Ndong.

Origi took the Brazil international’s place and gave Liverpool a reward for its dominance in the 75th minute with his first league goal of the season.

Jordan Henderson picked the Belgian forward out on the left, and Origi cut inside onto his right foot and swept a shot inside the far post.

Milner completed the victory from the penalty spot in the first minute of injury time.

Burnley took a 14th-minute lead against Manchester City when Dean Marney met Nicolas Otamendi’s headed clearance with a thumping 25-meter volley that nestled in the bottom-left corner.

Aguero equalized in the 37th minute, stabbing home after Burnley failed to clear a corner.

A defensive mix-up allowed City to net the decisive goal on the hour, with Fernandinho’s cross striking Aguero and going in after Ben Mee and Stephen Ward ended up in each other’s way.

“We are so satisfied for the points and the performance, especially two days after the Champions League,” said City manager Pep Guardiola, whose side hosts Chelsea next weekend.

“All of the players showed huge character and a lot of personality.”