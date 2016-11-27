Brave Blossoms end tour on sour note

Japan will finish the year outside the top 10 in rugby’s world rankings after an error-ridden performance saw the Brave Blossoms lose 38-25 against Fiji on Saturday.

Despite the Japanese having a one-man advantage for 58 minutes at Stade de la Rabine, after flanker Peceli Yato was shown a yellow and then a red card, the Fijians proved to be too much, outscoring the Brave Blossoms five tries to three.

An inability to compete with the Pacific islanders at the breakdown meant Japan was either starved of the ball or gave it up too easily. And a poorly executed kicking game and some bad defensive reads allowed the Fijians to play the type of open unstructured rugby only they can play.

“It’s disappointing to finish the tour like this. We didn’t have the same passion as the last few weeks,” said Japan coach Jamie Joseph, whose side finished the month with one win and three defeats against teams all ranked higher in the world rankings.

“We were very flat in the first half and gave Fiji the first couple of tries by our mistakes.”

Depending on future results in Europe, Joseph’s team will go into May’s draw for Rugby World Cup 2019 anywhere between 11th and 13th in the rankings.

“I am very pleased the team stuck in today. We were dominant in most areas,” said Fiji coach John McKee. “At the end of the day it is working hard together, working as a team. With Fijians, when they bring all that together they can beat anyone.”

Japan was its own worst enemy Saturday, failing to take the breaks that came its way and allowing the Fijians to dominate from the off.

A dreadful decision and kick by Yu Tamura in the 15th minute allowed Albert Vulivuli to go over for the opening try. Japan never recovered, despite Yato leaving the field for 10 minutes in the 17th minute for a professional foul and then for good in the 32nd following a dangerous tackle.

A poor kick chase and defensive alignment saw Metuisela Talebula add a second try, while the first of Levani Botia’s two tries came as the result of the Japan players trying to tackle the powerful center far too high.

Tamura kicked two penalties for Japan but his former NEC Green Rockets teammate Nemani Nadolo proved even more accurate, adding three conversions as Fiji led 21-6 at the break.

Any hope Japan had of getting back into the game disappeared shortly after the restart, when Botia picked up a loose pass and sprinted over for his second try.

Nadolo then powered over in the 50th minute and his fifth conversion made it 35-6.

To its credit, Japan never stopped trying and Kotaro Matsushima crossed twice and Malgene Ilauna once as the Brave Blossoms fought back to within 10 points on the back on two conversions from Tamura.

But it was all too little too late and Nadolo’s last-minute penalty simply rubbed salt into the wound.

“The Fijian pressure was really good and we missed tackles and made too many mistakes,” rued Matsushima, one of the few Brave Blossoms who could hold his head up high after the loss.