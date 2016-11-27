Matsuyama, Ishikawa finish sixth at golf World Cup

The Japanese pair of Hideki Matsuyama and Ryo Ishikawa finished in a tie for sixth at the ISPS Handa World Cup on Sunday, holing out of the tournament at 14 under and six strokes behind winners Thorbjorn Olesen and Soren Kjeldsen of Denmark.

Starting the day in fourth, the Japanese carded seven birdies including three straight from No. 3 in a bogeyless final round in a best-ball format, finishing with a 274 total at the par-72 Kingston Heath Golf Club.

Teams from France, China and the United States tied for second, four strokes behind the Danes. Sweden was fifth, a further stroke back, while Italy tied with Japan.