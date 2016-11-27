No. 2 Ohio St. edges No. 3 Michigan in 2OT

The play was 29 Lead, and it will go down in history as how Ohio State beat Michigan in one of the greatest games ever played by the Big Ten’s most storied rivals.

That’s pretty much all Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer wanted to talk about. Everything else about the second-ranked Buckeyes’ 30-27 victory over the third-ranked Wolverines on Saturday was almost too overwhelming for Meyer to sort out so soon after what he called an instant classic.

Curtis Samuel swept in for a 15-yard touchdown on 29 Lead left after Ohio State barely converted a fourth-and-1 in the second overtime. The biggest crowd ever to watch a game in the Horseshoe then began spilling onto the field in a scarlet-covered celebration that included a stirring sing-a-long to “Sweet Caroline.”

“I remember that Neil Diamond song,” Meyer said about the crazy scene, but he couldn’t recall much else. “Weird life, man.”

Very much so because it was not quite clear what else Ohio State (11-1, 8-1 Big Ten, No. 2 CFP) has won.

It won’t be the Big Ten. No. 8 Penn State beat Michigan State 45-12 in State College, Pennsylvania, to clinch the East Division and a spot in the conference title game next week against No. 5 Wisconsin. Still, the Buckeyes added to a resume that already impressed the College Football Playoff selection committee.

Of course, beating “The team up North,” as Michigan is called around here, is enough reason to party — and can be hard to put into perspective.

“I didn’t do a lot of thinking, honestly,” Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett said after the Buckeyes beat Michigan for a fifth straight time. “I just looked around and, man, that just happened.”

The 113th meeting of Ohio State and Michigan became the first to go to overtime. It was filled with drama, thrills and controversy. Michigan went away feeling dejected and cheated.

Facing fourth-and-1 from the 16 in the second overtime and trailing by three, Meyer decided not to try a potential game-tying field goal with Tyler Durbin, who had already missed two short ones in regulation.

Barrett kept it on fourth down and slammed into the back of his blocker, A.J. Alexander, right at the line to gain. The first-down call stood on video review.

“That was not a first down,” said Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh. And then, as if channeling his former coach, Bo Schembechler, Harbaugh added: “I’m bitterly disappointed with the officiating today.”

On the next play, Samuel, who had made a swerving, change-of-direction run to set up the fourth-and-1, skipped through a lane and raced into the end zone for the win.

“Been a part of some crazy football games here,” Barrett said. “That one was No. 1.”

Harbaugh drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty earlier in the game after an offside on Michigan (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten, No. 3 CFP). He also was angry about a pass interference on Michigan during Ohio State’s tying drive late and a non-call on a would-be pass interference against the Buckeyes in OT.

No. 1 Alabama 30, No. 16 Auburn: In Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Jalen Hurts rebounded from two early interceptions to pass for 286 yards and Crimson Tide defense did the rest against the Tigers.

No. 5 Wisconsin 31, Minnesota 17: In Madison, Wisconsin, Corey Clement ran for two fourth-quarter touchdowns, a big-play defense pitched a second-half shutout, and the Badgers beat the Gophers for their 13th straight win in the annual border rivalry.

No. 8 Penn State 45, Michigan State 12: In State College Pennsylvania, Trace McSorley completed 17 of 23 passes for 376 yards and four touchdowns as the Nittany Lions won the Big Ten East.

Pittsburgh 76, Syracuse 61: In Pittsburgh, Nate Peterman threw for 251 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another to lead the Panthers to a wild victory over the Orange.

Pitt’s point total was higher than any the Panthers’ hoops team scored in three meetings with the Orange last season, all Pitt victories. It also marked the most ever given up in a game by Syracuse (4-8, 2-6), which has been playing football since 1899.