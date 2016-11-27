Big Bears clinch back-to-back Kanto collegiate championships

The Waseda University Big Bears, who needed some help from other teams to clinch back-to-back Kanto collegiate championships, did get the assistance and also did their part.

Kazuhiro Sugai rushed for a team-high 86 yards and a score and the defense whitewashed the Nihon University Phoenix as the Big Bears improved to 6-1 with a 27-0 triumph on the final day of the Kanto Collegiate League on Sunday at Yokohama Stadium.

Earlier in the day, the Hosei University Tomahawks (6-1) beat the previously undefeated Keio University Unicorns (6-1) 34-28 at the same venue, keeping their slim hopes of winning the league for the first time in four years alive.

That result put Waseda, Keio and Hosei in a three-way tie, but Waseda won the championship because it had the best points differential between the three. If Waseda had lost to the Phoenix, the Tomahawks would have won the championship. The Unicorns lost their chance for the title by losing to Hosei.

Waseda takes on Tohoku University for the Eastern Japan championship on Dec. 4 at Tokyo’s Amino Vital Field. The winner advances to the Koshien Bowl to play the Western Japan champion on Dec. 18 at Koshien Stadium for the national collegiate crown.

“We’re happy to advance to this stage,” Waseda head coach Noboru Hamabe said. “When we lost to Keio earlier in the season, I saw my players so disappointed and I blamed myself. We decided to come together once again and managed to win against both Hosei and Nihon. My senior players showed good leadership in our run.”

“We can only control what we can control,” said quarterback Yuta Sasaki. “We just focused on playing the Phoenix today. When we saw Keio lose before our game, our motivation jumped.”

After the Tomahawks’ victory, the Big Bears knew the only thing they needed was a win over the Phoenix, who had held a 33-10-1 overall record against the Big Bears before the game.

But the Big Bears dominated both in offense and defense. The offense outgained the Phoenix 332 to 142 and the defense allowed only four first downs. In rainy conditions, the Big Bears relied on running plays, which gained 270 yards on 47 attempts by seven different players.

“The Phoenix are a good team. They have a lot of talented players,” Hamabe said. “We had told our players that we needed to play our best game to beat them. We needed to improve play after play. We were able to earn this result because of that effort.”