Westbrook too much for Pistons to handle

Russell Westbrook continues to reach new heights.

Westbrook recorded his second straight triple-double, his NBA-best seventh of the season, with 17 points, 15 assists and 13 rebounds, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Detroit Pistons 106-88 on Saturday night.

Westbrook, who tied LeBron James for sixth on the NBA’s career list with 44 triple-doubles, shot just 8-for-22 from the field after scoring at least 30 points in eight straight games. It was just the second time this year Westbrook failed to score 20.

“I’m happy we won, that’s the most important part for me,” Westbrook said. “But I definitely don’t take anything for granted. Every night I step on the floor, I try to compete at a high level and I’m thankful that I can play the game I love every night.”

It was just the fourth time in 18 games this season that Westbrook did not lead the team in scoring.

“I think his leadership has really stood out in terms of keeping the guys connected together, keeping them working,” coach Billy Donovan said. “But we got a lot of contributions from a lot of different guys.”

Spurs 112, Wizards 100

In Washington, LaMarcus Aldridge scored 24 points, Tony Parker added 20 and San Antonio beat the Wizards for their ninth straight victory.

Hornets 107, Knicks 102

In Charlotte, Kemba Walker scored 28 points, Jeremy Lamb added 18 points and a career-high 17 rebounds.

Grizzlies 110, Heat 107

In Miami, Marc Gasol scored a season-high 28 points, Mike Conley had 11 of his 21 in the final 3:06.

Troy Williams added 18 for the Grizzlies, who earned a split of the home-and-home with the Heat and gave coach David Fizdale a win in the building where he served as a Miami assistant under Erik Spoelstra for the past eight seasons.

Warriors 115, T-Wolves 102

In Oakland, Stephen Curry had 34 points, eight rebounds and six assists, and Golden State overcame the absence of Draymond Green.