Suzuki, Childress take center stage as NeoPhoenix pound B-Corsairs

Tatsuya Suzuki had a quiet game on Saturday. The San-en NeoPhoenix point guard’s stat line included these numbers: zero points, one assist.

On Sunday, Suzuki flipped the script as an inspired San-en squad bounced back from a 13-point defeat to the Yokohama B-Corsairs and pounced on the hosts 95-76.

Suzuki’s imprint was all over this game. The rising star had 20 points and four assists. His energy level and sense of timing made his entire team click on offense, and his outside shooting (4 of 4 from 3-point range) was equally impressive at Yokohama International Swimming Pool.

After the game, NeoPhoenix newcomer Josh Childress summed up Suzuki’s play this way: “It was the reason we won, I think, because he kept the pressure on the defense.

“There were times where they (the B-Corsairs) would hit a 3 or come down and go on a run, and there he was either scoring or assisting on a bucket and that was a big positive for us today,” added Childress, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft.

Suzuki’s excellence wasn’t the only big storyline in the series finale. Shooting guard Shingo Okada, San-en’s 33-year-old captain, was carried off the court on a stretcher with 4:58 remaining in the second quarter. Okada landed awkwardly and hard on his lower back after leaping to attempt a layup that was blocked by B-Corsairs forward Jeff Parmer.

There was a delay of about 10 minutes while San-en’s medical staff attended to Okada. His team gathered around him to show support as he was being looked at. He was taken to a nearby hospital, according to NeoPhoenix coach Hiroki Fujita.

Okada made his debut with the former JBL franchise known as the OSG Phoenix in 2006 and has been with the club for all but a two-year stint (2012-14) when he played for the Gunma Crane Thunders in the bj-league.

Fujita said that Okada didn’t suffer a concussion.

After the long break, Dozier buried a 3-pointer to increase the San-en lead to 35-29.

Moments later, in one quick snapshot of the 203-cm Childress’ ability to impact a game, he corralled a defensive rebound, dribbled the ball upcourt and soared through the air for a left-handed layup that put his team ahead 42-32.

The NeoPhoenix took a 42-36 advantage into the locker room at halftime. They extended that lead to 10 points (67-57) entering the fourth quarter.

After Takuya Kawamura canned a 3-pointer with 6:03 left in the game to trim a 13-point deficit to 10, San-en used a 16-5 spurt capped by Childress and Shuto Tawatari layups to put the game out of reach. That made it 92-71.

Credit San-en for its gutsy defense and overall hustle on the day. This also played a pivotal role in turning a close contest early on into a rout. And by the end of the third quarter, the visitors had scored 11 points off Yokohama turnovers; conversely, the hosts had turned NeoPhoenix miscues into a measly two points up until then.

Looking back on the game, Fujita admitted that his team rallied around Okada and played hard and with strong energy in his absence. He also noted that the NeoPhoenix’s energy level was better than it was on Saturday.

Veteran big man Atsuya Ota said his team was “inspired to play” with Okada unavailable due to his lower-back injury.

Robert Dozier paced San-en (12-7) with 21 points on 9-for-13 shooting and pulled down eight rebounds. NBA veteran Childress, in his third game with the NeoPhoenix after joining the club, was all over the place at both ends of the floor, showcasing his athleticism, length, speed and power in a highlight-reel-filled 19 point, 10-rebound, three-assist, two-steal performance in just over 20 minutes of court time.

Childress said he was pleased with his performance while acknowledging he’s getting acclimated to his new teammates and the B. League as a whole.

“Every day I’m just trying to get more used to the team,” the 33-year-old former Stanford University player told reporters after the game, “and today I was able to get going early and just have an impact on offense. But it’s going to take time regardless. I’ll have some ups and downs just like any other player.”

B-Corsairs center Jason Washburn was called for traveling after the hosts won the opening tipoff.

Seconds later, Dozier made a driving bank shot to put his team ahead 2-0.

The NeoPhoenix never trailed — the score was tied five times, though.

Parmer led Yokohama (7-12) with 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Kawamura added 14 points and four assists and Washburn poured in 12 points. Faye Pape Mour and Alexis Minatoya both scored eight points.

Yokohama looked flat on offense and the visitors always seemed a step ahead or a step quicker in executing their plays.

After one quarter, San-en led 27-20, getting big contributions from Suzuki (nine points), Childress and Tawatari (seven apiece) over the first 10 minutes. Childress was omnipresent, crashing the boards quickly and initiating the visitors’ offense with his rebounding giving way to their attack at the other end of the court. He had six rebounds, two assists and a pair of steals before the start of the second stanza.

B-Corsairs coach Taketo Aoki marveled at Childress’ all-around skills. He called the former NBA player’s jumping speed “very fast.” He added that Childress also rebounds “very fast.” What’s more, the bench boss said, Childress’ inside-outside play is impressive.

Childress created fits for Yokohama’s defense. But, as described above, it was far from a one-man show.

Instead, the NeoPhoenix showcased their perimeter shooting prowess. They made exactly half of their 3-point shots (13 of 26), with Tawatari draining three in his 17-point outing, Junki Kano hitting two and four other players — Shinnosuke Oishi, Dozier, Childress and Tasuku Namizato — connecting once from beyond the arc.

Tawatari credited Childress for helping set the tone for the team’s potent 3-point shooting.

“He’s an excellent passer,” Tawatari said of Childress.

Yokohama (7-12) trailed for the entire game.

Sunrockers 83, Albirex BB 75

In Tokyo, versatile forward Ira Brown delivered a 26-point, seven-rebound effort and Kenta Hirose supplied 18 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals for the Sunrockers in their second victory in as many days over Niigata.

Yuki Mitsuhara finished with 13 points and eight rebounds, with a 3-for-3 showing from 3-point range, for Shibuya (11-8). Yuto Otsuka added nine points and R.T. Guinn scored eight. Takashi Ito dished out five assists.

Shibuya held the visitors to a combined 29 points in the second and third quarters.

Davante Gardner paced Niigata (9-10) with 17 points and 10 rebounds and Shunki Hatakeyama had 14 points and seven assists. Kimitake Sato scored 16 points and Clint Chapman contributed 13 points and four blocks. Kei Igarashi doled out six assists.

Hannaryz 91, Lakestars 67

In Kyoto, the hosts’ defense clamped down on Shiga as the game progressed and led them to a weekend sweep.

After allowing the Lakestars to score 24 first-quarter points, Kyoto held them to 15, 15 and 12 over the next three periods.

Marcus Dove led the Hannaryz with 21 points on 10-for-16 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds. Shingo Utsumi scored 13 points, including 3-for-4 from beyond the arc, while Kevin Kotzur and Hayato Kawashima both put 12 points on the board. Koki Yabuuchi had 11 points.

Kyoto (9-10) converted 25 of 40 2-point attempts.

Julian Mavunga scored 22 points and corralled nine rebounds for Shiga (4-15) and Faye Samba had 10 points.

SeaHorses 92, Golden Kings 86

In Kariya, Aichi Prefecture, Gavin Edwards’ 23-point, 13-rebound, four-assist effort and J.R. Sakuragi’s 20 points on 9-for-13 shooting sparked Mikawa to a series sweep of Ryukyu.

Kosuke Kanamaru had 17 points and Ryoma Hashimoto and Makoto Hiejima supplied nine points apiece, while Isaac Butts finished with seven points and 10 boards for the SeaHorses (15-4).

Ryuichi Kishimoto led the Golden Kings (8-11) with 23 points and Shuhei Kitagawa scored 18. Anthony McHenry had 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Lamont Hamilton had 11 points and Shota Tsuyama added 10.

Northern Happinets 88, 89ers 72

In Akita, coach Makoto Hasegawa’s club exhibited a solid blend of perimeter shooting and inside strength as it steamrolled Sendai for the second consecutive day.

Kevin Palmer had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Northern Happinets (5-14) and Scott Morrison, who had three dunks, chipped in with 17 points and eight boards. Seiya Ando added 14 points and six assists, while Kenichi Takahashi matched Ando’s scoring total, draining 4 of 5 3-point shots. Deshawn Stephens finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

For the 89ers (6-13), Wendell White supplied 20 points and 18 rebounds and Masaharu Kataoka had 18 points. Takayuki Kumagai made 2 of 12 3s in a 12-point outing.

Brave Thunders 87, Grouses 67

In Toyama, Nick Fazekas delivered a 30-point, 14-rebound performance and Kawasaki outmuscled the Grouses inside to control the boards and win for the second day in a row.

The Brave Thunders grabbed 50 rebounds and limited Toyama to 30.

Takumi Hasegawa poured in 16 points for Kawasaki (16-3) and Yuya Nagayoshi and Kengo Nomoto had 11 apiece. Ryan Spangler pulled down 10 rebounds.

Sam Willard had 16 points and 11 boards and Ryo Yamazaki scored 14 points for the Grouses (2-17). Angel Garcia and Masashi Joho added 11 points apiece.

Evessa 79, Diamond Dolphins 78

In Osaka, the hosts prevailed in another down-to-the-wire game against Nagoya.

This time, Xavier Gibson scored the winning basket with 7 seconds left in the game.

Takaya Sasayama had put the visitors in front 78-77 with 24 seconds left, converting an old-fashioned three-point play.

On Saturday, the Evessa won the series opener by two points in overtime.

Josh Harrellson led Osaka (10-9) with 27 points and 21 rebounds and Gibson scored 21 points and blocked two shots. Takuya Soma sank four 3s in a 14-point effort and Hiroyuki Kinoshita chipped in with six points and five assists.

Takumi Ishizaki had a team-best 19 points for the Diamond Dolphins (10-9). Justin Burrell notched a double-double (14 points, 13 boards) and Sasayama scored 12 points.

Jets 100, Levanga 74

In Yubari, Hokkaido, a fast start fueled Chiba’s runaway win in the series opener.

The Jets jumped out to a 57-36 halftime lead.

Tyler Stone ignited Chiba (11-7) with 29 points, including four dunks, and Ryumo Ono had 21 points. Big man Hilton Armstrong contributed 19 points and five rebounds, while Kosuke Ishii and Michael Parker both scored seven points. Guard Tomokazu Abe added five assists and three steals along with four points.

Daniel Miller scored 20 points and Jahmar Thorpe put 16 on the board for Hokkaido (5-13). Asahi Tajima had 12 points and Takehiko Orimo, 46, finished with eight, moving him within four points of 9,000 for his career.

Second-division update: Here are the results of Sunday’s games: Shimane Susanoo Magic 78, Kagawa Five Arrows 65; Hiroshima Dragonflies 87, Kagoshima Rebnise 58; Fukushima Firebonds 82, Aomori Wat’s 79; Iwate Big Bulls 62, Yamagata Wyverns 60; Gunma Crane Thunders 77, Ibaraki Robots 68; Nishinomiya Storks 81, Shinshu Brave Warriors 68; and Fighting Eagles Nagoya 95, Bambitious Nara 79.