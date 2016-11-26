Blackhawks win annual Black Friday rivalry game

When the Chicago Blackhawks make their usual visit to Anaheim on Black Friday, they always have a raucous cheering section of jersey-clad fans crowded against the glass from the pregame warmup onward.

Although those fans didn’t get to see captain Jonathan Toews this time, that only made the Blackhawks’ latest win in Orange County even more impressive.

Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist, and the Blackhawks hung on to beat the Ducks 3-2 for their fifth consecutive win in the clubs’ post-Thanksgiving rivalry game. The Western Conference leaders have won five straight regular-season games in Anaheim since March 2013.

“That’s a big two points against a good team without maybe our most important player,” Kane said. “You’ve got to feel good about that one.”

Artem Anisimov and Ryan Hartman also scored as the Blackhawks snapped their first two-game skid since opening week without Toews, who missed his first game of the season due to an upper-body injury.

Playing the sixth game of its draining circus road trip, Chicago took a 3-0 lead in the second period and hung on against Anaheim’s late surge with superb play from Corey Crawford, who made 34 saves.

“When you’re missing a captain and one of your better players, you need to step up,” Hartman said. “I think we all did that and played a really solid game.”

Nick Ritchie and Jakob Silfverberg scored and John Gibson stopped 22 shots for the Ducks, who wrapped up a five-game homestand on a three-game skid despite fairly solid play during that stretch. Anaheim is used to feeling frustration after facing the Blackhawks, who knocked them out of the 2015 playoffs in a memorable seven-game Western Conference finals.

The Ducks fell to 4-4-2 against the Blackhawks on Black Friday. They haven’t won this rivalry game since 2009.

“We just have to find a way to get us over the top,” Anaheim coach Randy Carlyle said. “We’re going to focus on the process. It’s hard, and there’s a lot of positives, but you can’t go down 3-0 to a hockey club and expect to come back in every game.”

Sharks 3, Islanders 2

In San Jose, Patrick Marleau scored with 22.5 seconds left and the Sharks rebounded after allowing the tying goal in the closing minute.

Red Wings 5, Devils 4 (OT)

In Newark, New Jersey, defenseman Mike Green scored from the right circle at 3:18 of overtime and Detroit handed the Devils a rare home loss.

Wild 6, Penguins 2

In St. Paul, Minnesota, Charlie Coyle had two first-period goals to set the tone as the Wild matched their season high for goals, and Nino Niederreiter had two of the their three goals on the power play in a victory over Pittsburgh.

Stars 2, Canucks 1

In Dallas, Esa Lindell scored his first NHL goal and had an assist to help the Stars beat Vancouver.

Blue Jackets 5, Lightning 3

In Tampa, Brandon Saad scored on a power play and Cam Atkinson had a short-handed goal in the third period of Columbus’ victory.

Predators 5, Jets 1

In Nashville, Colin Wilson and Ryan Johansen both had two goals, Mike Fisher added three assists and the Predators whipped Winnipeg.

Flames 2, Bruins 1

In Boston, Chad Johnson made 35 saves and Alex Chiasson broke a tie at 7:05 of the third period in Calgary’s victory over the Bruins.

Capitals 3, Sabres 1

In Washington, Marcus Johansson scored and Philipp Grubauer made 29 saves for the Capitals.

Rangers 3, Flyers 2

In Philadelphia, Matt Puempel scored in his first game with New York, and Henrik Lundqvist made 40 saves.

Coyotes 3, Oilers 2

In Glendale, Arizona, Radim Vrbata and Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored in a shootout to give the Coyotes a comeback victory over Pacific Division-leading Edmonton.