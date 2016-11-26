Reserves give Spurs a big lift against Celtics

The trade that brought Kawhi Leonard to San Antonio was already a success for the Spurs, even before throw-in Davis Bertans began contributing.

The Latvian rookie set a career high in scoring for the second straight game, pitching in 15 of the Spurs’ 56 bench points on Friday to help San Antonio beat the Boston Celtics 109-103 for their eighth straight victory.

“Our first group was still in bed,” Spurs coach Greg Popovich said after watching his team fall behind 14 points in the first quarter in the matinee start. “That’s why I took them off the court. It was hard to watch.”

Leonard had 25 points and 10 rebounds for San Antonio, but that’s not surprising from an All-Star who was second in NBA MVP voting last season. Less expected was the contribution from Bertans, who was selected 27 picks later in the 2011 draft and then dealt to San Antonio with Leonard in the trade that sent George Hill to Indiana.

“Bertans was amazing,” Popovich said. “Kawhi is Kawhi, but we start to take him for granted. I think overall the bench was the key.”

Patty Mills scored 19 off the bench, sinking a 3-pointer with 45 seconds left after the Celtics made it a one-possession game. David Lee had 15 points and 12 rebounds as the Spurs reserves outscored their starters 56-53.

San Antonio fell behind by 14 points in the first quarter but scored 12 in a row — seven from Leonard — in the second to get back in the game and improve to 9-0 on the road this season.

“You know what you’re getting from Kawhi, and he played great,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “But I thought those guys really changed the complexion of the game.”

Isaiah Thomas finished with 24 points with eight assists and Avery Bradley had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Celtics.

Cavaliers 128, Mavericks 90

In Cleveland, Kevin Love scored 27 points, Kyrie Irving added 25 and the Cavaliers led by as many as 45 points in a rout of Dallas.

Love hit seven 3-pointers while Irving, who made his first 10 shots, scored 19 points in the first quarter. Irving’s big quarter came two nights after Love scored an NBA-record 34 in the first against Portland.

LeBron James, playing in his 1,000th regular-season game, had 19 points and 11 assists.

Thunder 132, Nuggets 129 (OT)

In Denver, Russell Westbrook had 36 points, 18 assists and 12 rebounds for his sixth triple-double, and Oklahoma City edged the Nuggets in overtime.

Rockets 117, Kings 104

In Sacramento, James Harden had 23 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in his fourth triple-double of the season, and Houston set an NBA record with 50 3-point attempts.

The Rockets went 21 of 50 from beyond the arc and came within two makes of matching the single-game record they already share with the Orlando Magic.

Warriors 109, Lakers 85

In Los Angeles, Kevin Durant had 29 points, nine assists and six rebounds, and Golden State beat the injury-depleted Lakers for its 10th consecutive victory.

Trail Blazers 119, Pelicans 104

In Portland, Damian Lillard scored 27 points and CJ McCollum added 24 as the Blazers snapped New Orleans’ four-game winning streak.

Timberwolves 98, Suns 85

In Phoenix, Andrew Wiggins scored 25 points, Karl-Anthony Towns added 22 and Minnesota rallied from a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit.

Knicks 113, Hornets 111 (OT)

In New York, Carmelo Anthony had a season-high 35 points, including the tiebreaking jumper with 3.1 seconds left in overtime.

Pistons 108, Clippers 97

In Auburn Hills, Michigan, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 16 points and a career-high 10 assists as Detroit beat Los Angeles.

Jazz 95, Hawks 68

In Salt Lake City, Gordon Hayward scored 24 points as Utah beat Atlanta, which has lost four of five after starting the season 9-2.

Bulls 105, 76ers 89

In Philadelphia, Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade had 26 points apiece to lead Chicago past the hosts.

Heat 90, Grizzlies 81

In Memphis, Tyler Johnson matched his season high with 22 points, Dion Waiters added 15 and Miami snapped its two-game losing streak.

Raptors 105, Bucks 99

In Milwaukee, DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points and Kyle Lowry added 19 to lead Toronto over Milwaukee.

Pacers 118, Nets 97

In Indianapolis, Glenn Robinson III scored 20 points as Indiana beat Brooklyn.

Wizards 94, Magic 91

In Orlando, John Wall had 26 points and 10 assists to help Washington hold on and beat Orlando.