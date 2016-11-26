Brave Thunders dominate in fourth quarter, earn victory over Grouses

The Toyama Grouses held a six-point lead over the Kawasaki Brave Thunders entering the final quarter on Saturday.

It wasn’t enough.

The Brave Thunders scored 30 fourth-quarter points and prevailed 73-69 over the hosts in Toyama.

Kawasaki’s Nick Fazekas scored 11 of his game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter. He made seven free throws (out of 10 attempts) in the last period. Fazekas, who leads the B. League in scoring (28.4 points per game), also pulled down 13 rebounds.

Ryan Spangler added 16 points and 20 boards for the Brave Thunders (15-3), while Naoto Tsuji, who struggled with his outside shot (1-for-10 on 3-pointers), added 10 points.

Masashi Joho had a team-high 14 points for the Grouses (2-16) and Yu Okada scored 13. Naoki Uto contributed nine points and Sam Willard supplied eight points and 15 rebounds.

Toyama was only awarded eight foul shots for the 40-minute contest.

SeaHorses 100, Golden Kings 88

In Kariya, Aichi Prefecture, Mikawa led from start to finish and handed Ryukyu its third straight defeat.

Kosuke Kanamaru paced the West-leading SeaHorses (14-4) with 21 points and J.R. Sakuragi had 19 points on 8-for-9 shooting, 16 rebounds and six assists. Ryoma Hashimoto and Gavin Edwards added 14 and 13 points, respectively, while Isaac Butts finished with 10 points and 11 boards.

Mikawa out-rebounded the visitors 51-31.

For Ryukyu (8-10), Ryuichi Kishimoto scored 18 points, Reyshawn Terry had 16 and Shuhei Kitagawa poured in 14. Anthony McHenry added 11 points, seven boards and four assists.

The Golden Kings have lost five of six games in November.

Northern Happinets 81, 89ers 57

In Akita, Seiya Ando canned four 3-pointers in a 20-point performance and Scott Morrison had 17 points as the hosts pounded Sendai.

Ando, a 24-year-old point guard, added nine rebounds, three assists and three steals in a strong all-around game for the Northern Happinets (4-14).

Kevin Palmer put 15 points on the board for Akita, which held the 89ers to seven first-quarter points and eight in the third stanza.

Sendai (6-12) trailed 51-29 entering the fourth quarter.

Wendell White led the 89ers with 17 points and Masaharu Kataoka scored 14.

Sendai made 4 of 28 3s in the series opener.

Evessa 90, Diamond Dolphins 88 (OT)

In Osaka, veteran guard Hiroyuki Kinoshita nailed the game-winning jumper with 3 seconds left in overtime as the Evessa edged Nagoya in a down-to-the-wire thriller.

Diamond Dolphins star Justin Burrell had knotted the score at 88-88 with 26 seconds left in the bonus period. He finished with a game-high 38 points on 16-for-19 shooting with 11 rebounds, four assists and two blocks. He made all but seven of Nagoya’s 2-point buckets.

Nagoya (10-8) turned the ball over 19 times.

Ex-NBA center Josh Harrellson led Osaka with 26 points and 15 rebounds and Kinoshita scored 16 points. Xavier Gibson and Takuya Hashimoto each had 11 points, with Hashimoto also dishing out four assists and making five steals on the night.

Shota Konno, whose jumper with 15 seconds left in fourth quarter sent the game into OT tied at 78-78, had 10 points for the Evessa (9-9).

Osaka drained 12 of 24 shots from beyond the 3-point arc.

Takaya Sasayama had 11 points for the visitors and Tenketsu Harimoto and Taito Nakahigashi and both scored 10.

Hannaryz 83, Lakestars 74

In Kyoto, coach Honoo Hamaguchi’s club score exactly twice as many points in the paint and had five players reach double figures in scoring as the Hannaryz held off Shiga.

Marcus Dove was Kyoto’s high scorer with 18 points on 7-for-8 shooting and Hayato Kawashima put 17 points on the board. Kevin Kotzur contributed 14 points and eight rebounds and Sunao Murakami and Yusuke Okada had 10 points apiece for the Hannaryz (8-10), who had 40 in-the-paint points. Shingo Utsumi provided six points and eight rebounds in the win.

The Lakestars’ Narito Namizato had a team-best 20 points and five assists. Julian Mavunga added 18 points and seven boards and Yusuke Karino scored 14 points. David Weaver finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Sunrockers 81, Albirex BB 76

In Tokyo, Gonzaga University alum Ira Brown sparked the hosts with 23 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and six steals in a triumph over Niigata. Brown shot 9 of 12 from the field as well.

R.T. Guinn made 6 of 9 3s in a 20-point performance and handed out five assists for the Sunrockers (10-8). Floor leader Takashi Ito added 17 points and five assists and Yuki Mitsuhara had 14 points and nine rebounds. Making smart, effective decisions with the basketball, Shibuya had 24 assists on 31 field goals.

Clint Chapman led the Albirex (9-9) with 22 points and Davante Gardner had 12 points and 12 boards. Kei Igarashi and Tenyoku You scored 11 points apiece. Shunki Hatakeyama provided seven points, four assists and two steals.

B-Corsairs 80, NeoPhoenix 67

In Yokohama, the hosts used a 14-0 spurt bridging the third and fourth quarters to secure a victory over San-en.

That pivotal run gave the B-Corsairs a 55-38 lead, and they led by as many as 23 points in the series opener.

Center Jason Washburn had 18 points and frontcourt mate Faye Pape Mour finished with 17 points on 8-for-10 shooting with nine boards. Jeff Parmer chipped in with 14 points and 10 boards for Yokohama (7-11) and Takuya Kawamura added 11 points and seven assists.

Robert Dozier led the NeoPhoenix (11-7) with 23 points, 10 rebounds and a pair of blocks. Olu Ashaolu had 11 points and Josh Childress contributed 10 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Childress also had five turnovers.

San-en point guard Tatsuya Suzuki was held to zero points and one assist in nearly 27 minutes. He’s the league leader in assists at 4.4 per game.

Second-division update: In Saturday’s action, here are the results: Hiroshima Dragonflies 82, Kagoshima Rebnise 63; Kumamoto Volters 94, Ehime Orange Vikings 51; Earthfriends Tokyo Z 83, Tokyo Excellence 70; Fukushima Firebonds 93, Aomori Wat’s 89; Kagoshima Rebnise 99, Bambitious Nara 82; Shimane Susanoo Magic 83, Kagawa Fire Arrows 51; Nishinomiya Storks 75, Shinshu Brave Warriors 62; Gunma Crane Thunders 70, Ibaraki Robots 60; and Yamagata Wyverns 66, Iwate Big Bulls 54.