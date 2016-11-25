Yoshida left frustrated after defeat

Southampton defender Maya Yoshida was frustrated after the Saints failed to turn their possession into points in a 1-0 defeat away to Sparta Prague in their Europa League Group K clash on Thursday.

Southampton enjoyed 71 percent of possession at Generali Arena but had nothing to show for it. Costa Nhamoinesu won it for Sparta in the 11th minute with the only goal of the game.

“The only time we got turned over was the scene where we conceded,” said Yoshida.

“We kept on moving the ball around but were unable to make a breakthrough. It was a frustrating match.”

The result leaves Southampton needing a win or a 0-0 draw, against Hapoel Be’er Sheva in its final group game at St Mary’s to be assured of finishing in second place behind Sparta and advancing in the tournament.

The Saints and Hapoel, which came from behind for a 3-2 win that eliminated Yuto Nagatomo’s Inter Milan, are tied with seven points. Head-to-head is used to decide which side advances when teams have the same number of points.

Southampton earned a 0-0 draw away to Hapoel in Israel in September, so goal difference will be used if there is a repeat of that result. Southampton has a superior goal difference.

If Hapoel scores in a draw, it will advance on away goals.

“When we played them (Hapoel) away, they were a pretty strong team. We just have to win (our final game),” Yoshida said.

Ben Sahar scored an injury-time winner as Hapoel came from two goals down to beat 10-man Inter.

Lucio Maranhao’s goal put Hapoel back in the game before Anthony Nwakaeme leveled from the penalty spot after Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic was sent off. Nagatomo put in a full shift for Inter.

In Manchester, England, Wayne Rooney became Manchester United’s outright leading European scorer as the team enhanced its chances of progressing by sinking Feyenoord 4-0.

Rooney struck in the 35th minute to claim his 39th European goal, one more than Ruud van Nistelrooy, and moved to within just one goal of Bobby Charlton’s all-time club scoring record of 24.