Rio Olympic silver medalist Cambridge planning to turn pro

Sprinter Asuka Cambridge, a member of the Japanese team that won the silver medal in the men’s 4×100-meter relay at this year’s Rio Olympics, is set to turn professional, a source said Friday.

The 23-year-old Cambridge is planning to leave his team, Dome, next month and is also considering moving his training base overseas, according to the source.

Born to a Jamaican father and a Japanese mother, Cambridge, who joined Dome in April, set a personal best time of 10.10 seconds in the 100 meters in May.

He then won at the same distance to capture his first national championship in June in Nagoya, and reached the semifinals at the Rio Games.