Osaka inks deal with Nissin

Naomi Osaka, the 2016 WTA Newcomer of the Year, has signed a contract with Nissin Food Products Co., the company announced on Friday.

Osaka, 19, said at a news conference in Tokyo that she was happy to be with Nissin as she has eaten the popular Cup Noodle since she was a child.

Nissin also sponsors Kei Nishikori, the fifth-ranked player on the men’s ATP Tour.

“I hope that Nishikori and Osaka win gold medals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics,” said Nissin president Koki Ando.

Osaka has enjoyed a breakthrough year on tour this season, rising to a career-high ranking of No. 40 after finishing 2015 ranked 203rd.

Currently the second-highest ranked Japanese player at No. 47, Osaka reached the third round in all three Grand Slam tournaments (Australian Open, French Open and U.S. Open) she played this year.

Born to a Haitian father and Japanese mother, she also reached the final of the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo in September, losing to Denmark’s Caroline Wozniacki.

Osaka said she wants to win a Grand Slam event and break into the top five on the WTA Tour before the Tokyo Olympics.