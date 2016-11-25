Canadiens cool off Hurricanes

The Montreal Canadiens slowed down the streaking Carolina Hurricanes.

Max Pacioretty broke a tie 14 seconds into the third period and the NHL-leading Canadiens beat Carolina 2-1 on Thursday to end the Hurricanes’ winning streak at five games.

Carey Price made 31 saves, and Andrew Shaw also scored for Montreal. The Canadiens improved to 15-4-2 and avenged a 3-2 loss last week in Carolina with backup Al Montoya in goal.

“We played solid defensively against a hot Hurricanes team,” Shaw said. “Everyone was contributing at both ends. They’d won five in a row and we knew they’d be flying.”

Elias Lindholm scored for Carolina, and Cam Ward stopped 21 shots.

“You’re not going to win every game,” Hurricanes forward Jeff Skinner said. “Some games you get the bounces and others you don’t, but we have to believe in the system. There’s a lot of positive things in our game.”

Carolina dropped to 8-7-4.

“We were up against a team that’s playing really well,” Montreal coach Michel Therrien said. “It wasn’t by luck that they won five in a row.”

The Canadiens will play their next five on the road.

“This trip comes at a good time,” Therrien said. “It’s a big challenge against good teams. I’m anxious to see how we play.”

Pacioretty put the hosts ahead early the third when he took the rebound of Tomas Plekanec’s shot off the end boards and banked it in off Ward. Hurricanes coach Bill Peters challenged that Plekanec was offside on the play but the goal stood up to video review.

Carolina opened the scoring at 10:32 of the first period after a bounce put Lindholm in alone on the right side for a perfect wrist shot to the top corner.

Shaw tied it at 12:08, fighting off a check to jam in a feed from behind the net by Charles Hudon.

Senators 3, Bruins 1

In Ottawa, Chris Wideman and Kyle Turris scored in the third period to help the Senators beat Boston.

Mark Stone tied it in the second period, and Craig Anderson made 19 saves.

David Pastrnak tallied for Boston, and Tuukka Rask stopped 23 shots.