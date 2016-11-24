Ovechkin bags 16th hat trick of NHL career

Alex Ovechkin stretched out his arms in celebration, teammates mobbed him along the boards and jubilant fans launched their hats onto the ice.

This was the performance they had waited to see.

Ovechkin scored his first hat trick this season and 16th of his 10-year NHL career to lead the Washington Capitals over the St. Louis Blues 4-3 on Wednesday night.

In the process, the three-time MVP and six-time goal-scoring champ showed the attitude that echoed his best seasons.

“He played with excitement again,” Capitals coach Barry Trotz said of Ovechkin, whose 12 goals now tie him for second in the league. “I think sometimes we say he’s not scoring enough and all that. I’ve been reducing the minutes a little bit and spreading them out. He’s fresher and I think it will pay off in the long run.”

The 31-year-old Ovechkin played fewer than 16 minutes but had a goal in each period to move one hat trick ahead of Florida’s Jaromir Jagr for the most among active players.

Ovechkin’s second multigoal game this season also propelled Washington to its third win through four games of a five-game homestand.

“Sometimes you just feel right away when you have an opportunity to shoot the puck,” Ovechkin said, “and obviously feel the puck on your stick and just go out there and use the momentum.”

Capitals linemate Evgeny Kuznetsov also scored and added an assist for Washington, which held a lead throughout the final two periods.

“The biggest thing is they were moving their feet and they were making plays, and they were decisive in what they were doing,” Trotz said of the line that also included Andre Burakovsky.

Vladimir Tarasenko got his eighth and ninth goals of the season for St. Louis, which scored twice in the final 75 seconds. Alex Pietrangelo added a late goal for the Blues, who had won four straight.

St. Louis fell behind after a first period in which it committed four penalties, the last of which led to Ovechkin’s first goal.

“When you don’t use your legs, you end up using your stick, and that’s what’s happened,” Blues coach Ken Hitchcock said. “There’s too many of them early in the game. It sends the wrong message to the rest of the team.”

Penguins 6, Rangers 1

In New York, Sidney Crosby had two goals and an assist during a five-goal second period.

Sharks 2, Blackhawks 1

In San Jose, Logan Couture and Joel Ward scored in the first period.

Oilers 6, Avalanche 3

In Denver, Connor McDavid extended his scoring surge with a goal and two assists in the third period, and Milan Lucic had four points.

Flames 2, Blue Jackets 0

In Columbus, Chad Johnson made 34 saves for his second shutout in five starts.

Kings 4, Islanders 2

In Los Angeles, Dwight King scored twice in a 20-second span late in the third, and Peter Budaj stopped 22 shots.

Red Wings 2, Sabres 1 (SO)

In Buffalo, Gustav Nyquist scored in regulation and in a shootout to help Detroit snap a four-game losing streak.

Predators 5, Stars 2

In Nashville, Filip Forsberg, James Neal and Ryan Johansen each had a goal and an assist.

Lightning 4, Flyers 2

In Tampa, Alex Killorn and Ryan Callahan scored 12 seconds apart in the third period.

Devils 5, Maple Leafs 4 (SO)

In Newark, New Jersey, Mike Cammalleri had four points in his return to the lineup and Jacob Josefson scored in the shootout.

Wild 3, Jets 1

In St. Paul, Minnesota, Mikko Koivu, Jonas Brodin and Zach Parise scored for the hosts.

Canucks 4, Coyotes 1

In Glendale, Arizona, Bo Horvat and Sven Baertschi each had a goal and two assists.