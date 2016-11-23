Okazaki leads Leicester into last 16

Shinji Okazaki scored his first goal in the Champions League to help Leicester City defeat Club Brugge of Belgium 2-1 on Tuesday, as the English club wrapped up first place in Group G and secured a spot in the tournament’s last 16, where the reigning Premier League champion was joined by Real Madrid — but not a crestfallen Tottenham.

Juventus, Bayer Leverkusen and Monaco also advanced.

They join Atletico Madrid, last year’s runner-up, Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

Okazaki, who played until the 68th minute, volleyed a cross from Christian Fuchs in the fifth minute. Riyad Mahrez later scored a penalty to make it 2-0 before the break.

“The best thing was that my goal was the first shot,” Okazaki said. “It was good for the team and for me individually.”

Okazaki is looking forward to the knockout stage of the tournament, saying, “It will give me motivation to aim to go even higher.”

The Foxes advanced as Group G winners in their maiden season in the event, a major boost to Claudio Ranieri’s side, which is just two points above the domestic drop zone.

“We’re on another journey. I don’t know where, but we’re excited,” Ranieri said.

The Italian also held out hope for more success at home.

“Maybe we have been more concentrated in the Champions League,” he said. “Now the group is won, (it is) important to come back in the Premier League.”

In Germany, Shinji Kagawa struck twice in Borussia Dortmund’s 8-4 win at home over Legia Warsaw.

Dortmund, which had already qualified for the last 16, remains on top of Group F with 13 points, with Real Madrid sitting two points behind in second place with one group match remaining.

The 12-combined goals scored in the Dortmund-Warsaw clash is the most ever scored in a single game in Europe’s premier soccer competition.

Tottenham saw its adventure in Europe’s top club competition come to a grinding halt after a 2-1 loss at Monaco, which won Group E in the process.

Tottenham got an early boost when French ‘keeper Hugo Lloris saved Radamel Falcao’s early penalty.

But goals from Djibril Sidibe and Thomas Lemar just after the break, sandwiching a Harry Kane penalty for Spurs, did in the Londoners.

In the same group Bayer Leverkusen drew 1-1 at CSKA Moscow to reach the knockout stage following Spurs’ loss.

Kevin Volland put Leverkusen ahead after 16 minutes before Israeli international Bibras Natcho tied the score.

Tottenham will next host CSKA in a game to decide which club goes into the Europa League.

Playing at home in Wembley Stadium has hardly been an advantage for Spurs, given they lost there against Monaco and Leverkusen.

Kane said those games sank the team’s chances.

“I’m gutted,” the striker told BT Sport. “We wanted to go far but it is something we will have to deal with.

“We will look back and say it was the home games where we should’ve been better.”

Defending champion Real Madrid joined 1997 champion Borussia Dortmund in qualifying from Group F after a 2-1 win at Sporting Lisbon, star player Cristiano Ronaldo’s former home.

Raphael Varane gave Madrid the lead before Adrien Silva netted a spot-kick for the Portuguese. But substitute Karim Benzema managed to come up with the winner for Real.

The Spaniards suffered a huge injury scare, however, just 11 days before facing Barcelona in La Liga, as Welsh star Gareth Bale left with an ankle injury shortly after halftime.

“We knew it would be complicated, but we got the three points,” said Real coach Zinedine Zidane, who won the 2002 title as a player for the Spanish giants and again as coach last May.

“When you concede a goal you can think it will be tough but we continued to play and responded and finally had our reward with Karim’s goal,” Zidane told beIn Sports.