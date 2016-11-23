Blues overcome slow start in win

The St. Louis Blues turned around a listless start by getting gritty in the second period.

Robert Bortuzzo and Paul Stastny scored 2:12 apart in the second period, and Jake Allen had 39 saves, helping the Blues beat the Boston Bruins 4-2 on Tuesday night despite getting just seven shots on net in the first 20 minutes.

“We were so sideways in the first period trying to make plays that weren’t there,” coach Ken Hitchcock said. “Once our attack went direct, I thought the second period was the best we’ve played on the road.”

Star Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara played just one shift in the second period before exiting with an undisclosed injury. With Boston using only five defenseman, St. Louis was able to wear down the Bruins.

“We got caught in our own end at times for long periods of time and then we had some guys that were out there tired,” Boston coach Claude Julien said.

The Blues won their fourth straight and put an end to a four-game road losing streak. Hitchcock said the turnaround was remarkable and simple. St. Louis kept control of the puck in the offensive zone, kept it moving and got themselves in position to capitalize on rebounds.

Hurricanes 2, Maple Leafs 1

In Toronto, Viktor Stalberg scored a tiebreaking, short-handed goal in the second period, lifting Carolina over the Maple Leafs for its fifth straight victory.

Senators 4, Canadiens 3

In Montreal, Mark Stone and Erik Karlsson scored 2:24 apart in the third period.

Flyers 3, Panthers 1

In Sunrise, Florida, Steven Mason made 38 saves and Wayne Simmonds had a goal and an assist to help Philadelphia beat the Panthers.

Islanders 3, Ducks 2 (SO)

In Anaheim, Nick Leddy scored the winner in a marathon 14-round shootout to lift New York over the Ducks.