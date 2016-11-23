Uchiyama seeks revenge, title in bout with Corrales

Top Japanese boxer Takashi Uchiyama is preparing to take the ring on New Year’s Eve for the sixth consecutive year next month.

But this time, unlike the previous occasions, he’s stepping onto the canvas without anything shiny draped over his shoulder.

The former WBA super featherweight champion will square off against Jezreel Corrales, who snatched the belt the Japanese had retained for six years earlier this year, on December 31 at Tokyo’s Ota City General Gymnasium.

“If I can’t win this time, it’s all over — I’m approaching the fight with that mindset,” Uchiyama, 37, told the Japan Times in a recent interview at Watanabe Gym in Tokyo’s Gotanda ward. “So I absolutely want to win.”

Corrales, of Panama, stunned the boxing world when he crushed Uchiyama in a second-round technical knockout victory in late April’s world title bout. That ended Uchiyama’s run of successful title defenses at 11 — two shy of Yoko Gushiken’s Japanese record — while also handing him the first defeat of his professional career.

When Uchiyama fell to Corrales, some speculated he wasn’t his normal self and had been hit by some lucky blows from his opponent.

After Uchiyama, who was given “super champion” status by the WBA after defending his belt for a ninth straight time, against Israel Hector Perez in 2014, sank Oliver Flores on December 31 last year, his gym began negotiations aimed at giving the champion his coveted chance to defend his title overseas in 2016.

Former WBA featherweight champion Nicholas Walters, of Jamaica, and ex-WBA super featherweight title holder Javier Fortuna, of the Dominican Republic, were speculated to be potential opponents, but the Japanese ended up fighting Corrales, who was still an obscure presence, at home.

Many fans and media believed a lack of motivation factored into the unexpected loss.

Uchiyama doesn’t buy into all that himself. Once he got in the ring, he was focused on taking down Corrales.

“I don’t think it was the case,” Uchiyama, who has a 23-0-1 record (19 KO), said of the speculation.

“I was training myself as hard as I’d always done and felt great going into the fight. I actually felt better than usual even.

“Everybody has kindly told me (Corrales) won it with lucky punches, or that I should beat him the next time I fight against him, and things like that. But I don’t think that way at all. I know I lost because I got out-competed with his speed and (physical) ability.”

In a contrast to the overwhelming persona he’s displayed during his career, Uchiyama, who had been a company employee before turning pro in 2005, always seems to be a mild- and polite-mannered man outside the ring. That’s probably part of the reason he’s attracted so many followers.

But once he steps in the ring, Uchiyama, dubbed “Knockout Dynamite,” becomes a man with the eye of the tiger and a killer instinct to match.

“When I’m in the ring, I think of nothing but knocking (my opponent) down. When I’m in a fight, I’m hitting guys thinking, ‘go down, go down,’ ” Uchiyama said with a chuckle. “Some (boxers) are strong enough that they don’t have to hurt their opponents, but I can’t afford to do that.”

Though he’s never fought outside Japan, Uchiyama said he watches “a lot of” videos of foreign boxers for reference, hoping to add to his own repertoire (Sugar Ray Leonard and Manny Pacquiao are two fighters he referenced watching).

“I practice when shadowing, imaging how Pacquiao makes his unusual steps to create different rhythms,” he said.

Speaking of rhythm, Uchiyama has his own. He insists it’s one of the most significant keys to his success at sending opponents to the canvas.

Uchiyama said some of his opponents have disregarded him, saying he wouldn’t be able keep up with their speed. Afterward, they would say the Japanese boxing was “quicker” than they’d thought.

“That means, I guess I fight with a different rhythm than others,” said Uchiyama, who was born in Nagasaki Prefecture and grew up in Kasukabe, Saitama Prefecture. “I move slowly (before I throw blows), so maybe it makes me look slower to them.”

Uchiyama, who’s known for having a deadly right, stressed the importance of having variety of blows from both hands.

“Because I throw my opponent’s rhythm off balance with my left, I can land my right,” he said. “I can’t knock him out just with my right.”

One of the hardest Japanese hitters ever, Uchiyama made the top 10 in Ring Magazine’s pound-for-pound rankings last year, and some fans overseas have hoped to see him fight in a foreign country, particularly in the United States.

“I’d be glad if some people are truly saying so,” Uchiyama humbly said.

Since his rematch against Corrales was announced in October, Uchiyama has repeatedly said he’s thinking of nothing but the fight and wouldn’t look beyond that.

“Before I lost (to Corrales), I was thinking about it a lot,” he said, referring to a potential bout abroad. “But after I took the loss, I began to think, ‘Maybe I wasn’t good enough (to realize it).’ “

He doesn’t rule out the possibility of an overseas bout going forward, saying, “I’m not going to say never.”

“It’ll come down to how I win the next fight (against Corrales),” said Uchiyama, who’s currently ranked No. 2 in the 58.97-kg class of the WBA. “If I compete against him evenly, the evaluation of me will go down. So I’ve got to win in an overwhelming fashion, making others think the previous fight was a fluke.”

Yet Uchiyama isn’t underestimating the 25-year-old Corrales, not even a little bit. He knows he made crucial mistakes with the way he boxed in the loss and wants to step into the ring with a solid strategy.

“I’ve watched the video of my loss over and over, thinking of what went wrong,” Uchiyama said. “But the more I watched the video, the more I’ve seen how athletic Corrales is. And it just makes me tighten my guard in my mind even more.”

But Uchiyama doesn’t betray a sense of despair. He said he “can’t wait” for the rematch and has a feeling he hasn’t felt since earning a shot against Juan Carlos Salgado for the WBA super featherweight belt he’d eventually wear around his waist.

“(The loss to Corrales) was my first loss since I became pro. I lost my belt, and my consecutive title defenses stopped,” Uchiyama said. “So right now, I don’t have any desire except that I want to have my revenge against him.

“I feel like I don’t have anything to lose.”