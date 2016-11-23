Porzingis, Rose carry torch for Knicks in victory

Derrick Rose had a red-hot Kristaps Porzingis and an ice-cold Carmelo Anthony, and he chose neither.

Down the stretch, Rose called his own number.

Rose made the go-ahead basket with 3:15 remaining and hit the jumper that clinched it with 6.8 seconds left as the New York Knicks beat the Portland Trail Blazers 107-103 on Tuesday night.

“I’m not here to bust or brag but I’m used to being in positions where I have the ball in my hand, playing in Chicago,” Rose said. “I’ve really played like that my entire life, through grammar school, high school, college and here.”

Porzingis had 31 points and nine rebounds and Rose scored six of his 18 points down the stretch. Brandon Jennings had 11 assists off the bench as the Knicks won their fifth straight at home.

“That’s why we came here,” Jennings said. “We came here to win.”

Anthony finished with 17 points after going scoreless in the fourth quarter and shooting 2-for-12 in the second half. He tipped out the rebound of Rose’s miss with about 30 seconds left, allowing the Knicks to keep possession before Rose’s jumper clinched it.

“There’s other ways to impact the game if your shot is not falling and he did it another way and that was defense and rebounding,” guard Courtney Lee said.

Damian Lillard scored 22 points for the Trail Blazers but fell to 4-1 at Madison Square Garden. CJ McCollum added 16.

The Blazers were trying for a New York sweep, having routed the Brooklyn Nets 129-109 on Sunday. They managed just a pair of free throws from Lillard after taking a three-point lead with 3:58 to play.

Lakers 111, Thunder 109

In Los Angeles, Nick Young hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 5 seconds to play, and the Lakers blew a 14-point lead in the final minutes before rallying for the victory.

Young finished with 17 points and Jordan Clarkson had 18 for Los Angeles, which survived a monster performance by Russell Westbrook in the final minutes.

After Westbrook scored 17 points in a five-minute span to trim the Lakers’ big lead to one point, Steven Adams scored on a go-ahead putback of Westbrook’s miss with 13.9 seconds to play.

The Lakers then passed the ball around the perimeter before Young coolly drained his fourth 3-pointer of the night.

Pelicans 112, Hawks 94

In Atlanta, Tim Frazier had 21 points and 14 assists, Terrence Jones added 17 points and New Orleans won its third straight game with a victory over the Hawks.

Pelicans forward Anthony Davis returned to begin the fourth quarter after bruising his right knee and missing the second and third periods.

Nuggets 110, Bulls 107

In Denver, rookie Jamal Murray scored a season-high 24 points, Will Barton hit two free throws with 9.5 seconds left and the Nuggets beat Chicago.