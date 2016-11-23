Levanga hold off Northern Happinets in overtime

Daniel Miller put the Levanga Hokkaido ahead for good in the final minute of overtime on Wednesday in their 75-70 triumph over the host Akita Northern Happinets.

Miller’s jumper and subsequent free throw gave his club the narrowest of leads, 71-70, with 40 seconds to play.

Veteran sharpshooter Takehiko Orimo, now 46 years old, sank four free throws down the stretch to seal the win for Hokkaido (5-12).

Before Miller’s clutch jumper, Kevin Palmer’s jump shot had given the Happinets a 70-68 lead with 46 seconds left in OT.

Palmer sent the game into overtime, draining a 3-pointer with 5 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. That made it 61-61.

Hokkaido’s Ryota Sakurai finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, while Miller scored 17 points and hauled in 12 rebounds. Orimo and Jahmar Thorpe both had 10 points and Asahi Tajima nine.

Palmer led Akita (3-14) with 17 points with eight rebounds. Scott Morrison had 16 points and 15 boards and Shigehiro Taguchi netted 14 points, with Ryosuke Shirahama adding 12 points.

The Happinets were 9-for-19 at the foul line.

Jets 78, Brex 69

In Kanuma, Tochigi Prefecture, ex-NBA big man Hilton Armstrong scored 20 points and blocked three shots and Ryumo Ono had an 18-point effort to help Chiba end the Brex’s six-game winning streak.

Yuki Togashi delivered a 17-point outing for the Jets (10-7) and Michael Parker added 10 points.

Tochigi (14-3) struggled to make both 3-point shots (4 of 25) and free throws (5 of 14).

Ryan Rossiter paced the Brex with 20 points and pulled down 10 boards to complete the double-double. Jeff Gibbs, Yusuke Endo and Kosuke Takeuchi scored 10 points apiece, with Takeuchi collecting a team-best 13 rebounds. Yuta Tabuse finished with six points and three steals.

NeoPhoenix 84, Grouses 68

In Toyohashi, Aichi Prefecture, former NBA first-round draft pick Josh Childress, who came off the bench, played 21-plus minutes in his winning B. League debut as San-en whipped Toyama.

The veteran forward, a Stanford University alum, had 10 points, 13 rebounds, two blocks and an assist for the NeoPhoenix (11-6).

Robert Dozier led San-en with 17 points and finished with eight rebounds, six assists and two blocks in a stellar all-around performance. Shuto Tawatari was 4-for-4 from 3-point land in a 14-point outing, while Junki Kano and Atsuya Ota both had eight points. Twelve NeoPhoenix players scored in a game that exhibited the team’s depth.

Ryo Yamazaki had a team-high 14 points for the Grouses (2-15), Earl Barron scored 11 points and Sam Willard had 10 points and 11 boards.

Toyama shot 35.2 percent from the field.

Brave Thunders 87, Sunrockers 71

In Hiratsuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, ignited by Nick Fazekas’ 25 points, hot-shooting Kawasaki cruised past Shibuya.

Fazekas made 11 of 14 shots from the field. He had six rebounds and four assists.

Naoto Tsuji buried 5 of 8 3s in a 20-point effort and Ryan Spangler added a double-double (18 points on 9-for-12 shooting, 11 rebounds).

The Brave Thunders (14-3) sank 10 of 22 shots from beyond the arc and 26 of 38 (68.4 percent) from 2-point range.

Kawasaki handed out 20 assists, including Yuma Fujii’s six, against eight turnovers.

Ira Brown paced the Sunrockers (9-8) with 18 points and nine rebounds and Kenta Hirose had 11 points and six assists, while Yuki Mitsuhara also put 11 points on the board. R.T. Guinn added nine points.

Alvark 100, 89ers 70

In Sendai, Tokyo torched the hosts for 36 fourth-quarter points in a runaway victory.

Star guard Diante Garrett led the visitors with 22 points and pulled down nine rebounds. Joji Takeuchi contributed 16 points and 11 boards for the Alvark (14-3), Keijuro Matsui poured in 15 points, Zack Baranski scored 13 points and ex-Michigan State big man Andrew Naymick finished with 12 points and nine boards.

Tokyo capitalized on its frequent visits to the free-throw line, converting 20 of 26 shots. Sendai made just 5 of 10.

For the 89ers, Wendell White had 26 points and 16 rebounds in his season debut. He made 11 of 28 shots from the field.

Takayuki Kumagai added 15 points and Tshilidzi Nephawe provided 10 points and eight boards for Sendai (6-11).

Lakestars 81, Diamond Dolphins 74

In Otsu, Shiga Prefecture, Julian Mavunga had the hot hand for the Lakestars, knocking down five 3s in a 26-point performance in a win over Nagoya.

Mavunga also grabbed nine rebounds and blocked two shots.

Teammate Faye Samba poured in 14 points and Shiga big man David Weaver scored 10 points and corralled eight rebounds. Floor leader Narito Namizato had nine points and dished out eight assists for the Lakestars (4-13) and Daichi Tanaka matched Namizato’s scoring total with three steals.

Justin Burrell led the Diamond Dolphins (10-7) with 22 points and 12 rebounds. Tenketsu Harimoto scored 17 points, Taito Nakahigashi had 16 and Jordan Bachynski supplied nine with nine rebounds.

In this tight game, miscues became magnified. The Lakestars had 15 assists and seven turnovers; the Diamond Dolphins had nine assists and 14 turnovers.

Albirex BB 80, B-Corsairs 62

In Nagaoka, Niigata Prefecture, Clint Chapman had 23 points and 14 rebounds and frontcourt mate Davante Gardner put 22 points on the board as the hosts trounced Yokohama.

Small forward Tenyoku You chipped in with 10 points for the Albirex (9-8), while Yuichi Ikeda had eight points. High-energy guard Shunki Hatakeyama finished with three points, eight assists and four steals.

For the B-Corsairs (6-11), Jason Washburn had 14 points and nine boards and Kazutaka Takashima scored 10 points. Kenji Yamada added nine points for Yokohama, which committed 18 turnovers.

Hannaryz 64, Golden Kings 59

In Okinawa City, Kyoto took a commanding 59-38 lead into the fourth quarter and held on for win over the Golden Kings.

Kevin Kotzur had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Hannaryz (7-10) Hayato Kawashima scored 14 points, Oklahoma State alum Marcus Dove, a power forward, chipped in with 13 points and 13 boards and Yusuke Okada added eight points.

Reyshawn Terry had a 20-point, nine-rebound game for Ryukyu (8-9) and Shuhei Kitagawa and Lamont Hamilton each scored seven points.

The Golden Kings missed 13 of 14 3-point attempts.