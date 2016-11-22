Resurgent Oilers thump Blackhawks

The Edmonton Oilers hope they are finally out of their funk.

Leon Draisaitl scored twice and Cam Talbot made 31 saves for his third shutout of the season, helping Edmonton beat the Western Conference-leading Chicago Blackhawks 5-0 on Monday night.

“They’ve been playing some good hockey lately so it’s not an easy team to shut out by any means,” Talbot said. “We played a great team game. That’s a huge statement win for us tonight.”

Oscar Klefbom, Andrej Sekera and Anton Slepyshev also scored for the Oilers, who have won two straight since ending a five-game skid.

Connor McDavid had two assists to move into the NHL scoring lead with 24 points in 20 games.

“They’ve been playing really well and for us to get a win like that is definitely big for the confidence moving forward,” McDavid said. “We’ve been able to snap out of a bit of a funk and we’re looking to go on a run now. Once you get out of one of those, it is important you take off from there.”

The 19-year-old McDavid set up a goal 2:39 in by skating the length of the ice before centering the puck for Klefbom, who blasted a shot past Crawford.

McDavid also assisted late in the first when Draisaitl tipped in Klefbom’s shot from the point on a power play for a 2-0 lead.

Corey Crawford made 22 saves in the loss as the Blackhawks had a two-game winning streak snapped.

“That wasn’t our team, it was a tough loss and we just have to forget about it and worry about the next game,” Crawford said. “I don’t take anything away from this one. We created a few good chances, but it was one of those games where nothing was going right.”

Rangers 5, Penguins 2

In Pittsburgh, J.T. Miller scored short-handed to cap a second-period rally.

Stars 3, Wild 2 (OT)

In Dallas, Jamie Benn flicked in a goal 1:23 into overtime.

Sharks 4, Devils 0

In San Jose, Martin Jones made 26 saves and Chris Tierney and Patrick Marleau each scored early.

Predators 3, Lightning 1

In Nashville, P.K. Subban scored twice in the second period and Pekka Rinne made 23 saves.

Avs 3, Blue Jackets 2 (OT)

In Columbus, Matt Duchene scored 1:49 into overtime in his first game back from a concussion.

Sabres 4, Flames 2

In Buffalo, Kyle Okposo had a goal and an assist, helping the Sabres bust an offensive slump.