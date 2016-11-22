Raiders rally past Texans

The party in the stands started early in the second NFL regular-season game ever played in Mexico with loud cheers and chants from before kickoff until the final whistle. The Oakland offense took a little longer to get going, but once they did Derek Carr and the Raiders came out with yet another win.

Carr woke up a struggling offense by throwing two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter as the Raiders capped a successful trip to Mexico with a 27-20 victory over the Houston Texans on Monday night.

“We got punched in the mouth,” Carr said. “We weren’t doing things the way we usually want to do things executing-wise. But there was no doubt in anybody’s mind that we’d come back and win the football game.”

Oakland had been held to 120 yards through three quarters with the running game going nowhere and Carr finding few open receivers downfield. But that suddenly changed in the fourth quarter to give the Raiders (8-2) their fourth straight win for the first time since 2002.

With star receiver Amari Cooper lined up in the backfield, Carr found fullback Jamize Olawale open for a 75-yard catch and run that tied Houston (6-4) at 20-20.

“We felt like that was the momentum shifter,” Cooper said.

Then Oakland took advantage on two questionable spots by the officials to take over on downs at the 15 and drove 85 yards in five plays to take the lead on a 35-yard pass to Cooper to send the Texans to their fourth loss in five games outside of Houston.

“Very tough loss,” defensive lineman Jadaveon Clowney said. “We should have won the game, we are trying to win every game. You don’t leave the game in the ref’s hands.”

That set off loud celebrations from the pro-Raiders crowd of 76,743 at Azteca Stadium. What was originally scheduled as an Oakland home game featured Raiders music during stoppages, Tommie Smith lighting the Al Davis torch in a memorable return to Mexico City nearly a half-century after his Black Power salute at the 1968 Olympics and frequent “RAI-DERS!” chants.

While the atmosphere was electric, the field was a bit slippery leading to some falls and the high elevation 2,250 meters above sea level played a factor. The Raiders needed to use a timeout on defense at one point in the fourth to catch their breath and receiver Michael Crabtree was seen gasping for breath at one point.

“To be able to play here was amazing,” Carr said. “There’s so much history, so much rowdiness. I love soccer and it gave me a kind of soccer feel.”

Arians hospitalized

Tempe Arizona AP

With his team in the midst of a highly disappointing season, Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians was in the hospital Monday after feeling ill overnight, the team said.

The Cardinals issued a statement saying the 64-year-old coach was not feeling well Sunday night after returning home from Arizona’s game in Minnesota and his wife took him to the hospital.