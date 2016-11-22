Thompson shoots Warriors to win

Klay Thompson kept his shooting touch in sync Monday night.

All he needed was a trip to his second home.

The All-Star guard again dazzled Indiana Pacers fans with a knockout performance. He scored 25 points in 26 minutes and took the entire fourth quarter off, leading the Golden State Warriors to a 120-83 rout for their eighth consecutive victory.

It was the worst home loss for Indiana in its NBA history.

Breakout games at Bankers Life Fieldhouse are becoming the norm for Thompson. He scored 16 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter and made a last-second shot to beat the division-leading Pacers 98-96 in March 2014. The next two times he came to town, Thompson scored 39 points in each game.

This time, he went 10 of 18 from the field and 4 of 10 on 3-pointers.

“He’s a professional shooter,” teammate and two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry said. “There’s no two ways around it. It’s the same process — getting in the gym, getting shots up, never losing confidence and sticking with it.”

Especially when Thompson plays in Indiana.

Curry finished with 22 points. Kevin Durant, the 2013-14 MVP, had 14 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for the Warriors.

Indiana (7-8) looked tired after earning its first road win Sunday night in overtime at Oklahoma City. The Pacers also played short-handed, with three-time All-Star Paul George, starting center Myles Turner and backup forward C.J. Miles all out with injuries.

Spurs 96, Mavericks 91

In San Antonio, Kawhi Leonard had 24 points and nine rebounds to spark the Spurs to their sixth straight victory.

Dallas (2-11) is off to its worst start since 1993-1994, when the Mavericks opened 1-23 in a 13-win season.

Clippers 123, Raptors 115

In Los Angeles, Chris Paul had 26 points and 12 assists and Blake Griffin also scored 26 as the Clippers won a marquee matchup of early-season division leaders.

Grizzlies 105, Hornets 90

In Charlotte, Mike Conley had 31 points, Marc Gasol flirted with a triple-double and Memphis defeated the Hornets for its fifth straight win.

76ers 101, Heat 94

In Philadelphia, Joel Embiid had 22 points, including four late free throws, to lead the Sixers over Miami.

Wizards 106, Suns 101

In Washington, Bradley Beal scored a career-high 42 points and John Wall shook off an awful shooting night with seven key points down the stretch.

Rockets 99, Pistons 96

In Auburn Hills, Michigan, James Harden had 28 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds to lift Houston over Detroit.

Celtics 99, Timberwolves 93

In Minneapolis, Isaiah Thomas scored 29 points and Boston rallied from 13 points down in the fourth quarter to beat the hosts.

Bucks 93, Magic 89

In Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo had his first triple-double of the season to guide the Bucks past Orlando.