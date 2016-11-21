Marinos re-sign coach Mombaerts for third season

Yokohama F. Marinos said Monday they have re-signed manager Erick Mombaerts for his third season with the J. League club.

As there are views against the 61-year-old Frenchman staying at the helm, Toru Hasegawa, the club president, explained the situation to players after their training session in Yokohama.

The move is expected to have an impact on players who have not yet renewed their contract with Marinos for next season, including midfielder and former Japan international Shunsuke Nakamura, whom Jubilo Iwata are eyeing to acquire.

The City Football Group, which has a capital tie-up with Marinos and also owns the Premier League’s Manchester City, has been pushing for Mombaerts to coach the J. League club.

The former France youth coach has been commended for his proactive utilization of young players, but Marinos finished seventh on the overall standings in his first year with the team and 10th this season.